Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are the perfect country duo, and fans adore watching them live their lives on Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch. Stefani’s known as the lead of No Doubt, and she’s happy to dabble in country music thanks to Shelton’s influence. However, many fans thought the couple hit a rough patch at the end of 2023. Here’s what Stefani said about the divorce rumors.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton met each other at the perfect time. Shelton and Stefani coached on The Voice when they were going through divorces. Stefani was divorcing fellow rocker Gavin Rossdale when Shelton was divorcing Miranda Lambert. Stefani and Shelton confided in each other, and their love blossomed.

Stefani and Shelton tied the knot in July 2021, and it’s been relatively smooth sailing ever since. Stefani’s three boys love spending time in Oklahoma, and Shelton loves getting to know Stefani’s kids. However, divorce rumors plagued the couple at the end of 2023. Sources claimed Stefani felt unsupported by Shelton in her creative endeavors.

Stefani spoke to Nylon about the divorce rumors. “But when you’re in love and have truly aligned values, nobody can get to us,” she said. “You can say whatever you want to say about our relationship — I mean, a week ago, we were getting divorced again or something. It’s just lies. The truth is the truth, and we know what that is. And so that [negativity] would never penetrate just by me being vulnerable and sharing a song that I didn’t write for anybody else but myself and Blake.”

She said she was creating ‘drama in her mind’ about her relationship while writing ‘Purple Irises’

Gwen Stefani wrote her song with Blake Shelton, “Purple Irises,” as a solo track. But when Shelton heard it, he encouraged her to wait to put it out to the world. Eventually, Stefani caught on that he wanted her to include him.

“And then when I wrote ‘Purple Irises,’ like, fast forward years later, I was like, this is it. This is where I landed, this is me now,” Stefani told Jimmy Kimmel. “I’m so excited about this song. And I played it for Blake … and he loved it!”

While speaking to Nylon, Stefani explained that she was battling insecurities when writing the song. “I had been going through those times where you’re questioning: ‘Oh my gosh, am I just getting older? Am I cute?’” she explained. “In my own relationship, even though I know the truth of what’s happening today, you still create drama in your own mind about your insecurities and what might happen. I was in that phase of the relationship with Blake and getting paranoid.”

Blake Shelton once described the ‘best part’ about having Gwen Stefani as his wife

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton likely have their ups and downs. But they don’t plan on divorcing anytime soon. Stefani frequently posts photos and videos to Instagram showing her life on the Oklahoma ranch, which includes gardening, flower picking, and enjoying the countryside she never grew up with.

In 2023, Shelton described the “best part” about having Stefani in his life.

“I mean, the best part is lying down with her at night and then waking up, and she’s there in the morning,” he told Today. “I just didn’t know that that was out there, that that was possible.”

