Gwen Stefani loves when Blake Shelton calls her by his signature nickname for her. Here's how she felt the first time she heard it.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton seemed like an unconventional couple at first. However, they’ve been going strong since 2014 after meeting on The Voice. Recently, Stefani spoke on a radio station about their new song, “Purple Irises,” and she gave additional insights into their sweet relationship. Here’s what she said about Shelton’s nickname for her that made her feel like she “died.”

Gwen Stefani said she had ‘died and gone to heaven’ when Blake Shelton started calling her this nickname

Gwen Stefani loves talking about her relationship with Blake Shelton. The No Doubt rockstar never imagined she’d fall for the country singer, but he swept her off her feet after they initially met on The Voice. While speaking to KOST 1035, Stefani discussed Shelton’s nickname for her, which absolutely makes her melt.

“He calls me ‘Pretty Girl,'” Stefani said on the air after being asked about Shelton’s nickname for her. “Oh my gosh, when he said that to me the first time, because of his accent and everything, I was like, ‘Is this happening to me right now? Is my boyfriend actually …?’ And he kept doing it. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. I have died and gone to heaven.’ I was like, ‘How is he going to say this when I’m, like, 70?’ But, hopefully, it’ll work out.”

Stefani also mentioned how Shelton’s nickname is one of the only nicknames she’s ever had. “A lot of my family called me Gweny,” she said. “That was pretty much the only nickname that I would ever have.”

Gwen Stefani posted a photo to Instagram that revealed Blake Shelton’s nickname for her

This isn’t the first time Gwen Stefani has spoken about Blake Shelton’s sweet nickname for her. On Jan. 30, 2024, Stefani posted a photo of purple irises in a vase by a window. Shelton sent her the flowers, as evidenced by the note by the vase. The note reads, “To: Pretty Girl. Love, Blake.”

The post came at the perfect time, as fans wondered if Shelton and Stefani had a falling out. Earlier reports suggested that the couple lost their spark following the “honeymoon phase” of the relationship. However, that clearly wasn’t the case. Stefani was preparing to launch her new duet with Shelton, “Purple Irises,” and kept it lowkey between them on Instagram before the song’s debut.

She revealed why their new song together is called ‘Purple Irises’

“Purple Irises” is a significant and thoughtful song for Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. Stefani wrote the song intending to sing it solo. However, after Shelton heard it, he hinted that she should wait to launch it. She later realized he wanted her to wait because he hoped to sing it with her.

Stefani spoke about the significance of the song lyrics and title while on KOST 1035. She explained that in 2020, she, Shelton, and her kids came across an abandoned homestead in Oklahoma that was “almost crumbled to the ground.”

“And around it were all these purple irises,” Stefani added. “And so the irises must have been planted, like, 100 years ago. The irises are super hearty. They can weather any kind of storm. You don’t have to do anything, and they’ll literally just come back to life every year.”

Her kids pulled out “hundreds” of purple irises from around the homestead and replanted them near their home. “That’s where I got ‘picking purple irises,'” Stefani explained regarding her song lyrics. “Because, at the end of the day, that’s what we’re doing, and that’s amazing. That’s love.”

