Gwen Stefani's hairstylist spoke her truth about Stefani's romance with Blake Shelton. Here's what the stylist said about the couple's 'thick skin.'

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are proving the naysayers wrong with their successful marriage. The couple met on The Voice and connected over their relationship struggles in the past. Now, they’re married, living in Oklahoma, and singing songs together. While divorce rumors plagued them at the end of 2023, Stefani’s hairstylist says fans have nothing to worry about.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have an unbreakable bond. Fans worried that the No Doubt frontwoman and the country star were having marriage issues after they didn’t post much about each other at the beginning of 2024. However, they returned strong in February 2024 with their new duet, “Purple Irises.” And Stefani’s hairstylist, Suzette Boozer, can confirm that they’re doing better than ever.

“They’re so good together,” Boozer said at the Make-up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS) Awards in Beverly Hills, according to The Sun. “I mean, they have a new song together. It’s a beautiful song together. At the end of the day, you got to kind of ignore what you know is negative, and it’s just not true.”

Boozer added that Stefani and Shelton must have “thick skin” to deal with the rumor mill, but Stefani knows how to deal with negative media attention. “And she’s been in the business for a long time, so she does understand,” she added.

She dispelled breakup rumors with a simple Instagram post

Divorce rumors plagued Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton toward the end of 2023 and heading into 2024. Reports from insiders suggested that Stefani and Shelton had exited the honeymoon phase in their relationship, and they weren’t spending as much time with each other as they would’ve liked. Additional rumors suggested Stefani didn’t feel like Shelton was supporting her personal projects.

“Gwen and Blake’s marriage is definitely in trouble,” a source told Life & Style. “Lately, they’ve been at odds about everything from career decisions and the parenting of her three boys to where they spend most of their time. The tension continues to grow, and Blake and Gwen are drifting apart as a result.”

Thankfully, Stefani put the rumors to rest with a simple Instagram post. On Jan. 30, 2024, she posted a photo to Instagram of purple irises in a vase. Next to the irises is a note that says, “To: Pretty Girl, Love, Blake.”

Fans didn’t know it yet, but Stefani hinted at her new song with Shelton, “Purple Irises.” The two went on to perform it before the Super Bowl LVIII.

Gwen Stefani explained the significance behind the lyrics for ‘Purple Irises’

“Purple Irises” is a beautiful song sung by Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, and the lyrics detail just how much they love each other and don’t want to lose each other. Stefani spoke to KOST 1035 about the song’s significance and how she wrote it.

Stefani explained that she and Shelton came across an abandoned homestead that had purple irises planted all around it. “The irises must have been planted, like, 100 years ago,” she said. “The irises are super hearty. They can weather any kind of storm. You don’t have to do anything; they’ll just literally come back to life every year. And so, we transplanted them … and we planted them over where we were living.”

“So, that’s where I got picking purple irises,” she continued. “Because, at the end of the day, no matter what happens, that’s what we’re doing, and that’s amazing. That’s love, right?”

