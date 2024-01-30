Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are clearly still together despite divorce rumors plaguing their relationship. Here's what Stefani posted.

The Voice fans have been keeping a close eye on Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s relationship through the years. The couple hit it off after meeting on the reality competition series, and they married in July 2021. Unfortunately, breakup rumors plagued the couple at the end of 2023. But Stefani just shut down the rumor mill with two photos on Instagram. Here’s what she posted.

Gwen Stefani posted two photos that shut down the Blake Shelton divorce rumors

Given their backgrounds, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton appear to make an unlikely couple. Stefani is known as the frontwoman to the iconic punk-pop group No Doubt, and Shelton is known as the country boy from Oklahoma.

Stefani and Shelton met each other when they were both going through divorces. They quickly connected over their shared experiences. Now, the couple’s happily married and spending most of their time in Oklahoma on Shelton’s ranch. But rumors spread at the end of 2023, suggesting the couple was splitting up.

While the rumors spread, Shelton and Stefani didn’t do much to reassure fans that their relationship was going strong. They spent New Year’s apart with different gigs, and they haven’t posted much about each other in 2024. However, Stefani just dispelled the rumors with two Instagram photos.

Stefani posted a photo of a Polaroid of her and Shelton with their arms wrapped around each other on Jan. 28, 2024. “Never knew a love like this,” a handwritten note on the Polaroid says.

Then, on Jan. 30, 2024, Stefani posted a photo of the flowers Shelton sent her. The flowers came with a note that said, “To: Pretty Girl. Love, Blake.”

An insider previously claimed that the couple was ‘drifting apart’

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani | Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton likely caught wind of the rumors surrounding their relationship. An insider fueled the divorce rumors by suggesting Stefani and Shelton were “at odds” in their marriage.

“Gwen and Blake’s marriage is definitely in trouble,” an insider told Life & Style. “Lately, they’ve been at odds about everything from career decisions and the parenting of her three boys to where they spend most of their time. The tension continues to grow, and Blake and Gwen are drifting apart as a result.”

The source added that Stefani and Shelton “live separate lives,” and Stefani didn’t feel supported by Shelton when it came to her new projects. However, that seems quite far from the truth, given Stefani’s recent Instagram posts in January 2024.

She and Blake Shelton outline their Super Bowl plans for 2024

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are talking about their plans in the near future regarding the Super Bowl, so it’s clear that the couple has no intention of breaking up anytime soon. Stefani spoke to People about what she and Shelton plan to eat for the big game, as she stated they’re “already discussing the food.”

“It’s really about that and the drinks, and how are we going to indulge?” Stefani said. “And I said to [Blake], I was like, ‘Why are we even having this conversation? You know that I’m going to blow it in the first 15 minutes. I’m going to blow through the seven-layer dip, and I’m not going to be able to fit anything else in my stomach, and I’m going to be so mad the rest of the day.'”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.