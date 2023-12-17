Gwen Stefani is extremely open about her faith, and Blake Shelton has embraced it, too. Here's what Shelton said about believing in God after meeting his wife.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani seemed like an unlikely couple at first, but the country crooner and the rockstar make the perfect match. Shelton and Stefani met on The Voice, and they seemed to have slightly different values at the time. But Shelton has deeply explored his faith since getting to know Stefani. Here’s what he said about how his marriage is “proof” that God is real.

Blake Shelton says Gwen Stefani’s strong spiritual faith rubbed off on him

Blake Shelton has had a spiritual awakening since falling in love with The Voice Season 24 coach Gwen Stefani. Stefani was raised Catholic and has talked about how religion is very important to her and her family. As for Shelton, he told Country Radio Seminar that Stefani helped him see “God in everything.”

“Honestly, looking back, under the circumstances that Gwen and I fell in love with each other and got together, that alone was all the proof I needed, you know? She has such a strong faith in God. If Gwen was sitting here right now, she would go, ‘God, and then everything else.’ Everything else. That’s No. 1 in her life and has been her whole life.”

Shelton noted that Stefani doesn’t bother others with her faith, as that’s her own personal journey. “She doesn’t beat you over the head with it. That’s her relationship,” he added. “I’ve learned a lot from Gwen about a lot of things. Just really watching her, and learning from her, and learning how she thinks, and how she treats people, and how she just operates in her life. Naturally, I start seeing the God in everything, you know? Because she does.”

Gwen Stefani calls her faith ‘a journey’

Kingston Rossdale, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale, and Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale | Rich Fury/Getty Images

Gwen Stefani’s religious upbringing informs her faith in adulthood and certainly influences Blake Shelton’s faith. While speaking to Today, she called her belief in God “a journey.”

“You’re gonna be blessed,” Stefani shared. “You got to ask for the blessings. You got to keep engaged. That’s how I believe. That’s how I live my life. I’m getting better at it. It’s something you have to work on. It’s like a spiritual exercise every single day.”

The No Doubt frontwoman called her faith “a seed” that her mother “planted in” her as a child. “It’s a journey,” she continued. “It’s almost like you get lost, it’s like, you get lost on your journey. We all do, and we all will, and I will again at some point, I’m sure.”

An insider said the No Doubt frontwoman wanted to spend her life with someone who has the ‘same values’

An insider claimed that Gwen Stefani’s religious beliefs affected who she wanted to date following her divorce from Gavin Rossdale. The source told Radar Online that Blake Shelton was showing how dedicated he was to Stefani by converting to Catholicism. It “show[s] that he’s truly in this for the long haul,” they shared.

“Gwen was raised in a Catholic family, and religion is a big part of her life,” the insider stated. “She wants her three boys to have a connection with God, and taking them to church is very important to her.”

“Religion has become very important to Gwen again,” they added, noting that Stefani really stepped into her faith following her divorce. “She realized that if she’s going to spend the rest of her life with someone, she wants him to share the same values and beliefs.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.