'The Voice' coach Gwen Stefani is on season 24 without her husband, Blake Shelton -- and Shelton recently gave the real reason why.

NBC’s The Voice Season 24 brings Gwen Stefani’s talents as a coach to the forefront — but we’re all missing Blake Shelton. While Stefani is coaching, Shelton spends quality time with her kids and on his personal projects at home. And he explained the real reason why Stefani stepped in to coach while he took a step back.

Blake Shelton said that Gwen Stefani rejoined ‘The Voice’ because ‘money talks’

The Voice brought Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani together, and Stefani is still on the show in 2023. While Shelton coached 23 seasons of The Voice, he stepped back for more family time and passion projects. So, why did Shelton step back and Stefani step forward back into reality TV? Shelton talked about it while visiting Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“I think I’d actually put out there to the press, too, because everybody wants to know, ‘Why are you quitting? Why are you walking away from the show?’ And it’s like, ‘Well, for the family, for more family time,'” Shelton shared through laughter. “And then the very next announcement was, ‘Gwen’s coming back!’ Maybe she doesn’t want too much family time, I don’t know. Money talks, OK? Money talks in this industry.”

Shelton said the announcements should prove that he and Stefani aren’t involved in each other’s career decisions. “She’s Gwen Stefani, and that’s its own machine,” Shelton added.

How much is Gwen Stefani paid to coach ‘The Voice’ Season 24?

The Voice Season 24 is a lucrative gig for Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s household. When she started coaching in season 7, she reportedly made $10 million per season. By season 12, she was reportedly making upwards of $13 million with the addition of bonus money. We can’t say exactly what she’s bringing home in season 24. But it’s likely she makes between $13 million and $15 million in 2023.

While speaking to Jimmy Kimmel, Shelton joked that he and Stefani now have a one-income household. “I’m trying to feed a family, you know?” the country star said. “We’re a single-income family now.”

Will Blake Shelton return to ‘The Voice’?

Is there any chance that The Voice could feature Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani together again? We’d love to see the husband and wife duo compete against each other as coaches, especially now that they’re so intertwined in each other’s lives. Currently, there are no plans for Shelton to return. But he told Entertainment Tonight he’s interested in returning as Stefani’s mentor.

“Oh my god, I’d be honored to be Gwen’s mentor,” he said. “Whatever she tells me to do, I’m gonna do.”

Stefani reportedly isn’t returning for The Voice Season 25. Dan + Shay will hit the stage as the first-ever coaching duo in the next season. Reba McEntire, Chance the Rapper, and John Legend are the other three coaches.

Elements of this story were originally reported by Life & Style.

The Voice Season 24 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

