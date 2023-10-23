Gwen Stefani loves coaching in 'The Voice' Season 24, but it's not her top priority, according to Blake Shelton. Here's what she loves the most in life.

NBC’s The Voice Season 24 isn’t the same without Blake Shelton, but we love what Gwen Stefani brings to the season. Stefani and Shelton connected on the past season of The Voice. They fell deeply in love after both going through divorces, and Shelton embraced his new role as a stepfather with Stefani’s three sons. During a recent speech, Shelton mentioned the “most important thing” in Stefani’s world — and it’s all about her family.

Blake Shelton said the ‘most important thing’ in ‘The Voice’ star Gwen Stefani’s life is her kids

The Voice Season 24 star Gwen Stefani is doing a fantastic job accruing incredible singers on her team — and she learned from one of the greatest veterans the show ever had, Blake Shelton. Shelton is no longer coaching in The Voice, as he stepped away after 23 seasons. But he’s still cheering his wife on from the sidelines.

In October 2023, Stefani received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and Shelton issued a speech that didn’t disappoint. “The first time that I had met Gwen was in 2014,” Shelton started after explaining that he wrote the speech just that morning, according to a clip from Extra. “She wasn’t like any other famous person that I had ever met before. She drove herself to work in a black minivan with car seats in it.”

Shelton went on to explain that Stefani didn’t have security. Instead, she entered with a baby and two young boys by her side. “It was clear to me that she was a mother first and foremost over anything else in the world. That was her no. 1 job. And now, standing here almost 10 years later, after I first met her, I can say without question that being a mother is still the most important thing in her life. And I gotta tell ya’ll, that’s rare in this business.”

Shelton then joked that it’s nice to see Stefani honored for her “side project” with the Hollywood Walk of Fame, “which is being one of the biggest stars in the world.”

Stefani cried through Shelton’s adoring speech. It’s clear that while Stefani feels honored by the star, she feels even more honored by her husband’s words. Shelton sees Stefani’s heart in a way that others in the past haven’t.

Gwen Stefani talked about how her husband jumped into the role of co-parent

Blake Shelton never had kids with Miranda Lambert. But he stepped easily into the role of stepdad with The Voice Season 24 star Gwen Stefani’s kids. According to Prevention, Stefani talked on Today in 2019 about Shelton helping her with her sons.

“He’s been helping me out a lot,” she said. “I get to the point where I’m like, ‘hurry up and get home; I need help!'”

Stefani then went on to talk about how Shelton’s a “magical person.”

“I’m so obsessed with Blake Shelton that I went back and watched old interviews with you guys because I’m so fascinated that he was alive back then, and I didn’t know him,” she continued. “Life is full of surprises. It works perfectly. We’re just having so much fun at this point in our lives.”

The Voice Season 24 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

