NBC’s The Voice isn’t the same without Blake Shelton. While we’re embracing Reba McEntire as Shelton’s replacement, we still miss the man who helped shape the show into how we know it in 2023. Gwen Stefani is coaching in The Voice Season 24 and spoke about the “frustrating” aspect of Shelton missing from the season. Here’s what she shared.

Gwen Stefani said it feels ‘frustrating’ to see another coach in Blake Shelton’s chair in ‘The Voice’ Season 24

It isn’t easy for Gwen Stefani to coach in The Voice Season 24 without Blake Shelton. They met on the show in 2014, so it seems natural to coach simultaneously. Unfortunately for Stefani, she has to take a leap and coach without Shelton by her side, as Shelton announced his retirement from the show after season 23.

With Shelton gone, there’s another country superstar in his place. Reba McEntire is sitting in Shelton’s chair, and it wasn’t easy for Stefani to initially accept the change.

“Well, have you noticed that Blake Shelton’s not here?” Stefani answered when asked how it feels to return to the show by Entertainment Tonight. “It feels weird. Kind of like the first season before I knew he existed. At the same time, it kind of feels like riding a bike.”

While Stefani misses him, she added that “he’s done” and moving on with other projects. “Twenty-three seasons, I think there’s only so many times you can repeat yourself,” she added. She also noted the “frustrating” part of him missing as a coach.

“The thing that’s frustrating is that we all love watching him,” she told the interview. “He’s so good at the show. It took me a long time to accept that he was gonna do it, because, I was like, ‘Who will you be if you’re not the guy on The Voice’? Ends up, he’s still the same guy. And I get to hang out with him every day. Sorry, guys. I’m lucky.”

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, and Camila Cabello from ‘The Voice’ | Helen Healey/NBC via Getty Images

Blake Shelton will return to the stage with a music tour

Blake Shelton has no plans to return to The Voice (sorry, Gwen Stefani), but fans can catch him in other ways. He teased the return of his Back to the Honky Tonk tour via Instagram on Oct. 11, 2023. The Instagram post didn’t include any information about the tour dates or locations. It only included the caption, “There’s a neon light at the end of the tunnel ….” The post itself shows a broken neon sign half-illuminating the words of the tour.

Fans are ecstatic at the idea of Shelton going back on tour. While he left The Voice to spend more time with his family, he also wanted to make time for more of his music endeavors, and it seems like he’s doing just that. It’s unclear if Stefani will join him on tour, but fans would love to see her and Shelton share a duet on stage.

The Voice Season 24 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

