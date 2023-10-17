Gwen Stefani learned from the best -- her husband, Blake Shelton -- when it comes to winning 'The Voice.' Here's how she used to copy him.

NBC’s The Voice Season 24 fans miss Blake Shelton. Shelton is a staple as a coach on the show, and The Voice Season 24 marks the first season he’s not a part of. While the country star isn’t coaching, his wife, Gwen Stefani, is — and she admitted that she used to copy Shelton’s strategy when he sat next to her as a coach.

Gwen Stefani said she copied Blake Shelton’s strategy in ‘The Voice’ when they coached the same seasons

Gwen Stefani misses when she would coach The Voice with Blake Shelton. She’s on her own in The Voice Season 24, and her fellow coaches — Niall Horan, John Legend, and newcomer Reba McEntire — won’t go easy on her. Thankfully, Stefani has experience with coaching on the show. And she learned from the best, as Shelton was part of The Voice for every season except the current one.

While speaking to People, Stefani revealed that she used to copy Shelton’s strategy when it came to finding the best talent. “I was really nervous about it because I used to watch Blake [Shelton] … if a country artist was on there and Blake presses, I’m gonna press,” she admitted. “Because he knows and I don’t. But, over the years, I feel like I have learned what I think is good, and it’s been really interesting, but this season, I was like, ‘OMG, it’s Reba!’ That’s another level. It’s been fun.”

Stefani doesn’t have Shelton for on-screen support this season, and she told Today that it feels “different” without him. “I miss him so bad on the show, you know what I mean?” she said. “But, at the same time, it hasn’t been as hard as I thought it was gonna be. I think he was just so ready to have a break.”

What was Blake Shelton’s strategy for winning?

Gwen Stefani might take a few of Blake Shelton’s tricks with her to win The Voice Season 24. So, what was his overall strategy? According to Shelton, his best strategy was that he had no strategy.

“My secret strategy to a winning team, you know, I wish I could answer that question with any sort of confidence whatsoever,” he said in an interview posted to Instagram during season 22. “But, each season gives you a different hand. You never know what that’s gonna be.”

Shelton discussed strategy with fellow coach Niall Horan in season 23, though. While sitting in the coaching chair during Blind Auditions, Shelton revealed he was going to forego the singers that he actually wants because he knows he’ll somehow end up with them later. Horan laughed at the reverse psychologically, tapping his head as if Shelton had come up with a brilliant idea. Shelton also joked that the coaches in season 23 should’ve let him win “out of respect” for his final season.

With Shelton’s strategies in mind, we bet Stefani has her own way of coaching in season 24. We can’t wait to see what she does.

The Voice Season 24 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

