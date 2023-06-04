‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s Romance Allegedly Made 1 Coach ‘Furious’

NBC’s The Voice Season 23 marks Blake Shelton’s final season on the show. Fans who’ve kept up with the series through the years remember when it just started, as he was one of the first coaches along with Christina Aguilera, CeeLo Green, and Adam Levine. Unfortunately, rumors suggest that Shelton’s relationship with Gwen Stefani came with extra perks as a coach — and Aguilera hated it.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani allegedly upset Christina Aguilera on ‘The Voice’

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton on ‘The Voice’ | Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

While Blake Shelton joined The Voice from the beginning, Gwen Stefani didn’t join as a coach until April 2014. She met Shelton while they both coached, but they both were taken. Shelton was still married to country superstar Miranda Lambert, and Stefani was still married to rocker Gavin Rossdale. By 2015, both Shelton and Stefani divorced, leaving them open to exploring their connection. By November of that year, it was clear that Shelton and Stefani were ready to date in the public eye.

The Voice coach Christina Aguilera allegedly took issue with Shelton and Stefani’s relationship, though. A source shared with Radar Online that producers were giving extra financial perks to Shelton when Stefani stepped in as a guest mentor to his team. At the time, Aguilera took the place of Stefani as a coach.

“Blake and Gwen are getting an interesting offer from the show’s execs,” the source shared. “Producers want the two of them to give fans a full-on love-fest this season when she is a mentor on Team Blake, and they are going to throw in huge bonuses for exclusives, such as on-air duets, engagements, etc.” The insider noted Aguilera was “furious” over the perks.

Prior to this report, another source shared with the publication that Aguilera doesn’t think Stefani has enough vocal talent to step in as a coach. “Christina wants Gwen out of the picture and is already throwing mini-tantrums about it,” the insider shared. “She said that Gwen is ‘not vocally talented’ and would not be on the show at all anymore if it was not for her relationship with Blake.”

As for Shelton, he allegedly “really does not care” what Aguilera thinks. “He is a completely different person now because of Gwen, so much more laidback,” the source added. “He said that he’s grateful the show is the reason that he and Gwen found each other.”

Gwen Stefani returns in ‘The Voice’ Season 24

Christina Aguilera isn’t returning to The Voice Season 24 as a coach, but Gwen Stefani is. While Blake Shelton is stepping away after 23 seasons, Stefani returns to the red coaching chair alongside Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, and John Legend.

So, why is Shelton leaving The Voice? He wants to spend more time with his family and music projects. Additionally, he has his show, Barmageddon, returning. “I’m enjoying watching what’s happening and putting a song out once in a while,” he explained, according to People. “That’s another reason that I’m excited to get some time back away from The Voice and concentrate more on, ‘What kind of record do I want to make? Is it going to fit in? Do I care? Do I not care?’ I got a lot to figure out.”

As for Aguilera, she stated in the past she won’t return. “It became something that I didn’t feel was what I had signed up for in season 1,” she told Billboard. “You realize it’s not about music. It’s about making good TV moments and massaging a story.”

“I didn’t get into this business to be a television show host and to be given all these [rules],” she added. “Especially as a female: You can’t wear this, can’t say that. I would find myself on that show desperately trying to express myself through clothing or makeup or hair. It was my only kind of outlet.”

