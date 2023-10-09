A top plastic surgeon gave his best estimate on how much money he believes 'The Voice' coach Gwen Stefani has spent on facial procedures.

NBC’s The Voice Season 24 brings Gwen Stefani back to the forefront as a coach. While her husband, the beloved Blake Shelton, decided to leave after season 23, we’re loving the opportunity to see Stefani in the spotlight. Stefani started as a rock singer in the ’90s with her band, No Doubt, and she’s a household name for the era. From the ’90s to the 2020s, Stefani doesn’t look like she’s aged a day. A top plastic surgeon estimated how much the rocker has spent on cosmetic procedures through the years.

A top plastic surgeon estimates that Gwen Stefani has spent at least $100,000 on facial cosmetic procedures

The Voice Season 24 coach Gwen Stefani looks sensational. From fabulous outfits to striking blond hair, we love watching Stefani in her happiest and healthiest era yet.

So, is the beauty all natural? According to top plastic surgeon Dr. Richard Westreich, the rock star has spent a lot of money on facial procedures through the years to maintain her youthful glow. “Gwen looks to have spent around $100,000 on cosmetic procedures and tweakments, which means she won’t need a facelift in 10 years time,” he told The Sun.

Dr. Westreich said he believes Stefani looks great at 54 years old; he hopes she doesn’t overdo it. “I hope she doesn’t over-pursue and end up looking bizarre rather than great for her age,” he continued. “She’s at that cusp and shouldn’t be wanting to look 40 forever, and right now, she already looks a decade younger than she is.”

The doctor stated she’s looked “oddly swollen” in the past, which could be due to facial tightening treatments. “Skin tightening is a procedure which tightens the face and where a little probe goes underneath the skin through a little puncture and it heats up the area under the skin to create tightening,” he continued. ” … If she has had skin tightening, then it can create an extra snatched jawline, but there are no incisions for these tightening procedures, and you get everything tightened up.”

Tightening procedures can result in volume loss in the face, Dr. Westreich warned. “Losing fat in the face happens with all of them, and it works against you in the end. And it can be a downward spiral unless people keep you on the right path.”

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton in 2023 | Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

‘The Voice’ Season 24 coach once said she’s ‘obsessed’ with how she’s aging

With or without facial treatments or plastic surgery, The Voice Season 24 coach Gwen Stefani looks amazing. She hasn’t directly commented on speculation regarding surgeries. But she admitted in the past that she feels “obsessed” with how she’s aging.

“It’s really hard for everyone to age and have to face life,” she told the Daily Telegraph. “Especially for females and people who have been in the spotlight it can be daunting, but you tackle it by just trying to be the most beautiful version of yourself inside and out. People talking about my aging is a compliment, I guess. I’m kind of obsessed with how I’m aging, too.”

Ultimately, she credits her relationship with Blake Shelton for her graceful aging. “Blake is the greatest guy,” she added. “I look back over the past few years and look at pictures of when I first started kissing Blake, and I look the best I’ve ever looked in my life in those photos. Love must look good on me. I feel like that does show through — it really does.”

The Voice Season 24 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

