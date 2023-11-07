Was 'The Voice' too easy for Blake Shelton to win? He once joked that the TV show became much too easy for him after so many years.

As fans of The Voice, we’re the first to admit the reality TV series doesn’t feel the same without Blake Shelton in season 24. Reba McEntire does her best to fill the country star void, but Shelton’s star power is certainly missed. Before he was totally off the air, he joked about coming to terms with his choice of leaving the series behind. And Shelton joked that the show became “so easy” for him to win.

Blake Shelton joked about how easy it was for him to win ‘The Voice’

The Voice Season 24 continues (somehow) without Blake Shelton. While Niall Horan brings plenty of confidence heading into season 24 following his season 23 win, Shelton once joked that the show felt easy for him to win, as he brought home nine wins. Thus, he had to leave it all behind. He gave an interview with the Bobby Bones Show about leaving the series.

“Last question: Why did Blake Shelton leave The Voice?” Bobby Bones asked Shelton.

“Well, I haven’t yet,” Shelton noted. “I leave next spring is going to be my last season, it’s season 23. And Bobby, I’m just tired of winning, yeah. It’s just so easy.”

Shelton was clearly joking in the interview, and he then asked the interviewer why it was so hard to get him to laugh.

In the past, Shelton touched on his actual reason for leaving The Voice. He wants to spend more time with Gwen Stefani’s kids and his projects. “I’m not the first person that I think about anymore,” he told Access. “Even to the small little things when you go, ‘I think I’ll do this,’ the very next thought is always, ‘Well, wait a minute. How’s that going work?’ Or, ‘What will they think?’ Or, ‘How will that affect a schedule?'”

What is he doing now that he’s not coaching?

‘The Voice’ stars Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, and Carson Daly | Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo bank

While Blake Shelton isn’t coaching The Voice anymore, he’s still in the spotlight. He hosts Barmageddon Season 2 with Carson Daly, and he’s also gearing up for a 2024 tour. Shelton also plans to open the Ole Red bar in Las Vegas next year, and he “couldn’t be more excited,” according to an interview with People.

“The last time I stood in this spot, I mean, it was literally just a hole in the ground. We’ve come a long way,” Shelton said of the venue he first announced in 2021. “We’re in the thick of things down here, dead center. I couldn’t be more excited about this spot and what we have to offer people coming to Las Vegas looking for entertainment versus really anywhere else.”

The Ole Red bar in Las Vegas will mark Shelton’s sixth Ole Red venue. “But it’s also just so much bigger,” he said. “I mean, this is a giant, and so I don’t know that I would say I’m emotional, but it is overwhelming, and it’s hard for me to take it all in right now and just accept that this is really happening and we’re almost to the finish line.”

Gwen Stefani is holding down the fort in ‘The Voice’ Season 24

While Blake Shelton doesn’t have any current plans to return to The Voice, Gwen Stefani is holding down the fort in season 24. She’s coaching alongside Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, and John Legend. And she noted that it can feel “frustrating” to miss him.

“The thing that’s frustrating is that we all love watching him,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “He’s so good at the show. It took me a long time to accept that he was gonna do it, because, I was like, ‘Who will you be if you’re not the guy on The Voice’? Ends up, he’s still the same guy. And I get to hang out with him every day. Sorry, guys. I’m lucky.”

The Voice Season 24 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

