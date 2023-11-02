Blake Shelton and Carson Daly drank together while on the set of 'The Voice.' Here's what Shelton shared about his time with Daly during the pandemic.

The Voice fans adored watching Blake Shelton and Carson Daly together on stage. The host and the coach have been friends for years, and they came up with Barmageddon together. In anticipation of the funny game show’s second season, we’re revising how Shelton and Daly developed the concept. And it all started on The Voice.

Blake Shelton admitted that he and Carson Daly drank ‘their faces off’ on ‘The Voice’ during coronavirus

Blake Shelton and Carson Daly are no longer on The Voice together, but fans can witness their banter in Barmageddon Season 2. As for how they came up with the show, Shelton told the Bobby Jones Show that it all started with alcohol in The Voice dressing room.

“You know, when COVID hit … for The Voice, we had to work with stripped-down crews,” Shelton explained. “Normally, we had a huge studio audience, or a decent-sized studio audience, and hundreds of crew. It was kind of whittled down to no audience, just a handful of camera people and the coaches and Carson. They weren’t letting a lot of people in the building at that time. You can imagine how long the setups took in between each thing that we shot. So, Carson and I would just go to one of our dressing rooms and just drink our faces off on these days.”

Shelton added that the miniature golf competition show Holey Moley aired on TV while they drank. “One of us had the bright idea of, man, wouldn’t it be better if these people were drunk? We were like, man, we can do this. We can make a show like this. And, literally, he and I have had these brainstorm ideas for years. … We took this drinking game show very serious and followed through with it.”

Carson Daly and Blake Shelton | Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

‘The Voice’ host and the country star have been friends for years

It should come as no surprise that Blake Shelton and Carson Daly drank together during slow times on the set of The Voice. They initially met in 2010 when NBC hired Shelton to become a coach.

“We did a very extensive search and after every other country singer said, ‘No,’ NBC said, ‘Let’s give whoever this is a shot,'” Daly joked during his Hollywood Walk of Fame speech for the country singer, according to Today. “Somehow, Blake would go on to become the biggest and weirdly only breakout star from The Voice.”

“Blake, you are nearly illiterate, but we love you. I love you. America loved you. And whether you like it or not, Hollywood loves you,” Daly finished his speech.

Shelton roasted Daly in the past, too. “Carson’s a grumpy old man,” the country star joked with People. “He truly is the grumpiest man on the planet, and I’d say that if he were sitting right here next to me. He is just one of those guys where he’s got a backache, or he’s mad I’m taking too long. He’s just always chewing my ass out about something.” Ultimately, their friendship works “because it rolls off my back and he’s OK with me making fun of him,” Shelton added.

‘Barmageddon’ Season 2 premieres on Nov. 13, 2023

Fans excited to see Blake Shelton and Carson Daly together outside of The Voice must tune into the Barmageddon Season 2 premiere on Nov. 13, 2023.

So far, the matchups are as follows:

Kelly Clarkson vs. Michelle Rodriguez

Gwen Stefani vs. Blake Shelton

David Arquette vs. Colbie Caillat

Jelly Roll vs. Gabriel Iglesias

Carly Pearce vs. Boyz II Men

Ice T vs. Blake Shelton

Rob Riggle vs. Chris Hardwick

Nikki Glaser vs. Al Madrigal

Bill Engvall vs. AJ McCarron

Lauren Alaina vs. Blake Shelton

