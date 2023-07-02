Before she found love with Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani was married to rock star Gavin Rossdale for thirteen years.

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale experienced many ups and downs over the course of their lengthy relationship. But before Rossdale was caught cheating with the couple’s nanny, Stefani had high praise for her marriage.

Years before filing for divorce, the No Doubt singer called her marriage to Rossdale her “biggest accomplishment” in life. Unfortunately for Stefani, things didn’t work out quite as she expected.

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale | Chris Polk/Getty Images

Gwen Stefani once called her marriage to Gavin Rossdale her ‘biggest accomplishment’

Stefani and Rossdale endured their fair share of challenges in their rock n’ roll romance. Throughout their 20-year journey, they faced public scrutiny, including controversies over paternity, alleged infidelity, and persistent divorce rumors.

Even Stefani herself openly acknowledged the remarkable feat of their enduring relationship. The pop star confessed that the fact they stayed together was nothing short of extraordinary.

Years before any issues came to light, Stefani shared in an interview with Marie Claire that her union with Rossdale was her greatest personal accomplishment.

“My biggest accomplishment is my marriage so far. Because it’s hard, everyone knows it’s hard,” Stefani stated. “[Marriage] is something that I always wanted to do successfully. It was a dream of mine.”

However, after spending two decades together, with thirteen years of marriage, Stefani initiated divorce proceedings from Rossdale in August 2015. In her official filing, Stefani cited irreconcilable differences.

Reports at the time circulated alleging that the reason for their split was Rossdale’s involvement with the family’s nanny, further straining their relationship.

Gwen Stefani saw red flags about her marriage in her old songs

While news of Rossdale’s alleged infidelity was widespread, Stefani chose to remain tight-lipped about their separation. Over a year following their divorce, Stefani finally opened up about their split, albeit without divulging too many specifics.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, the No Doubt singer shared that only her closest family members are privy to the true reasons behind the breakdown of her marriage. When asked about confirming the cheating allegations, Stefani explained that the truth can be found within her song lyrics.

“All you have to do is listen to every single song I’ve ever written, and it’s all there. It’s an ongoing theme that I’ve had for a long time,” she explained.

Reflecting on her songwriting process once again, Stefani admitted feeling a sense of discomfort when revisiting old music related to her relationship with Rossdale. She recognized numerous red flags within her songs, which conveyed her true emotions toward him.

Stefani further noted that, while her divorce was difficult, it became an integral part of her personal journey.

Gavin Rossdale calls his failed marriage the ‘most embarrassing moment’ of his life

In 2002, Stefani and Rossdale exchanged vows at a Catholic church in London. Their marriage would last another 13 years before Stefani filed for divorce in 2015.

Although Stefani once called her marriage a triumph, Rossdale had different feelings about it. During an interview with The Guardian in 2020, Rossdale candidly stated that his failed marriage was the “most embarrassing moment” of his life.

Fortunately for Stefani, things took a positive turn after the split. She went on to embark on a relationship with Blake Shelton, which eventually led to marriage.

Rossdale, meanwhile, hasn’t had any luck in the dating world in recent years. The rock singer has dated a number of different people since his split from Stefani, none of whom have panned out.

Stefani and Rossdale share three sons together – Apollo, Zuma, and Kingston.