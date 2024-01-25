Blake Shelton posted a selfie with singer Lauren Alaina, causing fans to wonder what's really going on between him and Gwen Stefani.

The Voice fans adore Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani as a married couple. Shelton and Stefani met on the NBC series, and while they have very different backgrounds, they seemed to have a dreamy relationship. Unfortunately, rumors suggest Shelton and Stefani have hit bumps in their marriage. And fans wonder why Shelton is posting selfies with other women amid the rumors.

Country singer Blake Shelton posed with ‘American Idol’ star Lauren Alaina, and fans have questions

Blake Shelton is known for his fantastic country singing and witty humor, and fans loved watching him as a coach on The Voice and the host of Barmageddon. He and No Doubt frontwoman Gwen Stefani married in 2021 after meeting in 2014. Now, Shelton and Stefani share time between Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma and Stefani’s home state of California.

Shelton and Stefani have gushed about each other in the past, and they seemed like the perfect couple. Unfortunately, rumors spread in early 2024 that suggest they’ve hit bumps in the road regarding their relationship. And Shelton caused a stir after posing with American Idol Season 10 runner-up Lauren Alaina.

“Playing against my buddy @laurenalaina tonight on the @barmageddonusa season finale … y’all, don’t miss it! Tune-in! #Barmageddon,” Shelton captioned his Instagram post on Jan. 22, 2024.

Does Shelton’s photo with Alaina have anything to do with his alleged bumpy road with Stefani? It’s unclear. But fans think it has something to do with it. That said, Alaina got engaged to Cam Arnold in 2022, so it seems there’s no budding relationship between her and Shelton.

“I absolutely buy they could be splitting, but nothing about that picture makes me think he is cheating with her,” a fan on Reddit wrote. “It just seems like a silly picture ( I don’t know who she is, do they have some project together?) and nothing about either of their body language is giving ‘we slept together.'”

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are reportedly on the rocks

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani gushed about each other early in their relationship. However, rumors that began in December 2023 suggested Shelton and Stefani hit a rough patch and were “drifting apart.”

“Gwen and Blake’s marriage is definitely in trouble,” a source told Life & Style in early Jan. 2024. “Lately, they’ve been at odds about everything from career decisions and the parenting of her three boys to where they spend most of their time. The tension continues to grow, and Blake and Gwen are drifting apart as a result.”

“The honeymoon period didn’t last all that long,” the insider added. “They’ve been fighting.”

Fans noticed that Shelton posted about his excitement to hit the road soon. And he’s not hitting the road with Stefani. Shelton posted that he’s amped for his Back to the Honky Tonk tour, which begins in February 2024. Meanwhile, Stefani has her own ventures she posts about, which include a No Doubt reunion show.

Gwen Stefani deleted videos of her husband on Instagram

Gwen Stefani deleted old videos of Blake Shelton, fanning the flames of the rumors that suggested something was amiss. Fans noticed that the No Doubt frontwoman appeared to delete videos of her and her husband from her Instagram in December 2023. She hasn’t commented on the situation.

That said, Stefani didn’t delete all of her content with Shelton. She has a video on Instagram from December 2023 that shows her and Shelton’s holiday celebrations. Shelton is also featured in a Jan. 12 video that shows them both in Orange County, California.

