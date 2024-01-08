What's going on with Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani? An insider says the couple is 'drifting apart' after recent lifestyle differences.

NBC’s The Voice brought together celebrity couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. And fans adored watching their love blossom in real time.

While Shelton is a country boy from Oklahoma and Stefani is a city girl from California, their differences initially made them compatible. Unfortunately, new rumors suggest there’s trouble in paradise for Shelton and Stefani. Here’s what an insider said about their honeymoon phase fading.

‘The Voice’ couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are reportedly ‘drifting apart,’ says an insider

In 2014, NBC’s The Voice introduced Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani during difficult times in their lives. Stefani was going through a divorce with Gavin Rossdale, while Shelton was dealing with his separation from Miranda Lambert. As Shelton and Stefani healed from their past relationships, they found love with each other and tied the knot in July 2021.

Stefani had to make considerable sacrifices to be with her country-loving man. While she grew up in California, she learned to love the country life Shelton had in Oklahoma. She now seems to spend most of her time on her and Shelton’s ranch — and her three kids love it, too. But an insider suggests the “honeymoon” period between Shelton and Stefani is over, as they’re growing apart.

“Gwen and Blake’s marriage is definitely in trouble,” an insider told Life & Style. “Lately, they’ve been at odds about everything from career decisions and the parenting of her three boys to where they spend most of their time. The tension continues to grow, and Blake and Gwen are drifting apart as a result.”

“The honeymoon period didn’t last all that long,” the insider added, noting that Stefani allegedly grew upset with Shelton for not supporting the projects she posts about on Instagram. “They’ve been fighting.” The insider continued by stating that Shelton and Stefani live “separate lives” and “the writing seems to be on the wall for their marriage.”

Blake Shelton was allegedly ‘upset’ that his wife wouldn’t be by his side for New Year’s Eve

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani | Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton had notably different New Year’s Eve plans in 2023. Shelton performed for New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash in Nashville, Tennessee, while Stefani hosted a show in Las Vegas.

“It’s not that often that one of us isn’t working on New Year’s, and this is no exception,” Shelton told Access Hollywood. “I mean, look at me right now, working on New Year’s damn Eve while she’s at home slaving away, cooking and cleaning. It’s just how it is.”

Stefani told Access Hollywood that she planned to attend Shelton’s show. “It’s funny because I was going to be at his show, and then Vegas called and wanted me to be in Vegas,” Stefani explained to Access Hollywood. “Last year, I did Vegas, and I was kind of like, ‘Remind me never to do Vegas again.’ Because you kind of just sometimes want to not be the host, you know what I’m saying? And then I was like, ‘Eh, I’m gonna do it.’ If you’re gonna be working, then I’m gonna be working.”

The insider who spoke to Life & Style said Shelton was “really upset” when Stefani decided she couldn’t attend his show.

Gwen Stefani posted a gardening video in Oklahoma amid the rumors

While rumors suggest Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are hitting a rough patch, Stefani continues to post about her Oklahoma life. She posted an Instagram video in early January 2024 that shows her happily gardening on the ranch.

Stefani spends the video explaining which flowers she was getting ready to plant in the flowerbeds while one of her sons waved in the background. She noted that one of her flowers, peonies, takes 10 years to mature. With this in mind, it seems she plans to stay in Oklahoma for the next decade.

