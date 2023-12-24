There's a reason Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani aren't spending New Year's Eve together in 2023. Here's what Shelton had to say.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are one of our favorite unlikely celebrity couples. The country star and the No Doubt frontwoman live together in Oklahoma and plan on celebrating the 2023 holiday season together. But Shelton admitted that he won’t spend New Year’s Eve with his wife. Here’s why.

Blake Shelton Says He and Gwen Stefani aren’t spending New Year’s Eve together in 2023

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are the ultimate in couple goals, as they’ve both found success in music and reality TV. Stefani currently coaches in The Voice Season 24, and fans love seeing her give sage advice to her singers in the series. As for Shelton, he left The Voice after season 23, and he’s now gearing up to tour in 2024. Back to The Honky Tonk Tour hits the road in mid-February 2024. The country star also has concert dates at the end of 2023.

Because Shelton and Stefani live busy lives as entertainers, they don’t see each other for most New Year’s Eve celebrations. And 2023 is no different. Shelton spoke to Access Hollywood about how he and Stefani don’t bother making New Year’s Eve plans because they’re never in the same location. In 2023, Shelton will be performing for New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.

“It’s not that often that one of us isn’t working on New Year’s, and this is no exception,” Shelton shared. “I mean, look at me right now, working on New Year’s damn Eve while she’s at home slaving away, cooking and cleaning. It’s just how it is.”

‘The Voice’ couple will spend Christmas 2023 together in Oklahoma

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani | Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani won’t spend New Year’s Eve 2023 together, but they will have Christmas as a couple with Stefani’s three kids in tow. Stefani has already posted videos of her and Shelton decorating their Oklahoma home for the holidays, and she went all out. She erected a Christmas village in the house, complete with tiny decorative houses, lights, and fake snow. And, of course, the couple got a real Christmas tree.

Shelton can also look forward to a lot of food this holiday season. Stefani notoriously makes her signature dish, a “timpano pasta dome.”

“We started off by always trying to find something that wasn’t a tradition — like, let’s try something different, try something new,” Stefani told Entertainment Tonight. “We stumbled across this dish called the Timpano Dome. … It’s basically like a lasagna, but it’s in this dome formed either with bread or a pasta. We started doing that a few years ago, and now that’s the thing, yeah.”

Shelton discussed the dish with Jennifer Hudson. “You take it out and turn it over, and you take the bowl off, and you’ve got this dome that looks like this big round crust thing,” Shelton said while on the Jennifer Hudson Show, according to OK! Magazine. “You cut into it, and there’s heaven inside of it. There’s all kinds of stuff, and it’s so good.”

Gavin Rossdale proposed to Gwen Stefani on New Year’s morning

Gwen Stefani is likely happy to make new memories around the holiday season with Blake Shelton. In the past, Stefani got engaged to Gavin Rossdale on New Year’s morning in January 2002.

Fans know that Stefani and Rossdale didn’t work out. The couple divorced in 2015, though they decided they’d remain “partners in parenthood,” according to The Independent.

Stefani and Rossdale split time with their kids in Oklahoma and Los Angeles, and Shelton takes his role as stepfather seriously.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.