Gwen Stefani's kids think highly of country living. Here's what Blake Shelton said about what the kids think of Oklahoma.

NBC’s The Voice Season 24 coach Gwen Stefani is coaching the season without her husband, Blake Shelton, by her side. While fans don’t see the couple on the show together, they spend plenty of time together in Oklahoma with Stefani’s three kids: Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 9. While Stefani raised her kids in California, Shelton opened up about what her boys think of Oklahoma.

‘The Voice’ coach Blake Shelton said Gwen Stefani’s kids think of Oklahoma like ‘Disneyland’

The Voice Season 24 star Gwen Stefani never envisioned herself as an Oklahoma girl. And we can only imagine how her kids felt about the initial change. Stefani grew up in Anaheim, California, and admitted that she never considered country living. However, she’s fully adapted to her new life. And it seems her three kids have, too.

While speaking to Country Radio Seminar in 2022, Shelton said Stefani’s three boys think Oklahoma is like Disneyland compared to Los Angeles.

“You know, it’s like Disneyland to them when they come out to Oklahoma because they live in LA, and living in LA has its perks … I guess,” Shelton stated. “But there’s not a lot of room to roam out there. You kind of have your yard or like a public park, which, these days, are not somewhere you necessarily want to go.”

Shelton recalled the first time two of Stefani’s boys came to the Southern state. “And when they come to Oklahoma — I remember the first time they came to Oklahoma … two of them were like, ‘Well, what do we do now?’ I go, ‘Go out that door and don’t come back ’til you’re too tired to go any further,'” Shelton stated. “They can’t even imagine just going down to the creek with a net, or turning over rocks, or getting all buggy and driving around. Now, it’s second nature to them.”

Shelton added that he now has Stefani’s kids fishing, which Stefani loves. “She wants them to experience anything that’s in their heart that they want to experience,” he added.

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale have 50/50 custody of their kids

Before The Voice Season 24 coach Gwen Stefani started a romance with Blake Shelton, she was married to rockstar Gavin Rossdale. Rossdale and Stefani now share custody of their three kids. Stefani spends most of her time with Shelton in Oklahoma. And the kids spend a lot of time in LA with Rossdale.

Rossdale has commented on his parenting strategy with Stefani in the past. While the exes get along for the kids’ sake, they don’t exactly “co-parent.”

“I think you can go one of two ways — you can either do everything together and really co-parent, and see how that goes — or you can just parent,” Rossdale told the Not So Hollywood podcast in June 2023. “And I think we just parent.”

“We’re really different people,” the rocker continued. “I don’t think there’s much similarity in the way we bring them up. I think that gives them an incredible perspective to then choose which piece of those two lives they’d like to inherit and move on with, and which part of themselves comes out.”

Blake Shelton talked about the difficulties of becoming a stepdad

Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani’s kids | Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The Voice star Blake Shelton likely never envisioned becoming a stepfather before he met Gwen Stefani. But he’s happily stepped into the role. While becoming a stepparent is certainly rewarding, Shelton has commented on his difficulties.

“I’ve had stepparents,” Shelton told Today. “I think it’s, in some ways, harder, more difficult. I try to be careful about when to step back and be smart about when to step back and just talk, but no matter what, I’m always there if I’m needed.”

