NBC’s The Voice Season 24 allows Gwen Stefani to shine without Blake Shelton. Stefani met Shelton while she was going through a divorce with Gavin Rossdale, and the two reality stars comforted each other through their loss. Years after Rossdale and Stefani’s divorce, Rossdale commented on how he and Stefani have zero “similarities” in raising their three children: Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 9.

‘The Voice’ Season 24 star Gwen Stefani and ex Gavin Rossdale choose to raise their kids differently

Years before The Voice Season 24 coach Gwen Stefani found herself on reality TV, she married fellow rockstar Gavin Rossdale. Stefani and Rossdale have three kids together — but they don’t co-parent. According to Rossdale, he and Stefani choose to parent separately, as they have different ways of bringing up their kids.

“I think you can go one of two ways — you can either do everything together and really co-parent, and see how that goes — or you can just parent,” he told the Not So Hollywood podcast in June 2023. “And I think we just parent.”

“We’re really different people,” Rossdale continued. “I don’t think there’s much similarity in the way we bring them up. I think that gives them an incredible perspective to then choose which piece of those two lives they’d like to inherit and move on with, and which part of themselves comes out. That’s what’s important is to give them a wide view of things. We definitely have some particularly opposing views, so I think it’ll be really helpful for them to make their own ones, as they should as individuals.”

“They’re now at the age where they’re starting to appreciate which elements of either house they might take on into their adulthood,” Rossdale added. “And maybe none of it. Maybe they’ll sort of become something different. … I know that wherever they are, either house, they’re loved and supported. And that’s really what it comes down to. Trying to help them realize what they want.”

Overall, Rossdale just feels happy to have a connection to all of his kids. “The main thing is I’m really connected to them,” he continued. “That’s all I care about — super connected to them.”

Blake Shelton can’t ‘imagine’ his life without the No Doubt singer’s kids

While The Voice Season 24 continues to feature Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton likely spends time as a stepdad to her and Gavin Rossdale’s three kids. While Shelton wasn’t a parent before meeting Stefani, he fully embraced his new role as a stepfather.

“There’s definitely nothing easy about it,” Shelton said in an interview with KFROG’s “The Ride with Kimo & Heather.” “I take it very serious, but I also have a blast with it. I don’t take it so serious that I’m not enjoying this time because I really am, especially now that we’re five years into this thing. I can’t imagine my life without these kids now.”

Shelton has his stepfather to look up to as a role model. “I have a stepfather in my life who is one of my heroes,” the country singer added. “I love my stepfather, and he’s like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life on how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be.”

Stefani’s missing Shelton and her boys while she coaches The Voice Season 24. And as fans of the show, we’re hoping for a surprise cameo from her family as she continues in the competition.

The Voice Season 24 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

