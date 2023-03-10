Blake Shelton on How Being a Stepdad to Gwen Stefani’s Kids Has ‘Changed My Perspective’

According to Blake Shelton, becoming a stepfather to Gwen Stefani’s three kids with Gavin Rossdale changed his perspective on life and working all the time. So, the busy country star is now cutting back on his commitments to commit more to time with his family.

Gwen Stefani’s 3 kids and marriage to Gavin Rossdale

Stefani and Rossdale married in 2002 after they started dating when she still lived at home. They welcomed their oldest son, Kingston James McGregor Rossdale, in 2006. Then, Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale was born in 2008. Lastly, in 2014, Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale joined the family.

However, the couple announced their split in 2015. “While the two of us have come to the mutual decision that we will no longer be partners in marriage, we remain partners in parenthood and are committed to jointly raising our three sons in a happy and healthy environment,” they said in a statement (People).

Stefani and Shelton became friends while working on The Voice and started dating after their divorces. After several years together, they got engaged in 2020 and married in 2021.

Blake Shelton is leaving ‘The Voice’ for more quality time as a stepdad

Shelton talked to Access about how Stefani’s kids impacted his decision to leave The Voice after the 23rd season. “I think being a stepdad has changed my perspective in that I’m not the first person that I think about anymore,” he explained. “Even to the small little things when you go, ‘I think I’ll do this,’ the very next thought is always, ‘Well, wait a minute. How’s that going work?’ Or, ‘What will they think?’ Or, ‘How will that affect a schedule?'”

He added, “I think the only way for me to really do that right is to step away from being committed to something like The Voice that demands a lot of your time.”

According to Shelton, “There’s no way around it. If you’re going to do it and do it right, you have to be 150 percent in. And I just feel like those days are behind me for now. I got a more important job.”

Blake Shelton’s relationship with Gwen Stefani’s 3 kids

Shelton has opened up about his relationship with Stefani’s kids before, noting how marrying her changed his life and how he looked at it. He said he needed to start “stripping some things away.”

“You gotta get some life in there, and marrying Gwen, I’ve married into a family,” he told Lon Helton during the Country Radio Seminar (per E! News). “She’s got three boys…and all of a sudden, you go, there’s other stuff.”

Stefani was concerned Shelton wouldn’t be interested in dating her because of her three kids. But he said his response was, “You got three boys? Awesome! My dad did it. My dad raised me. I could do this. I didn’t know what I was signing up for, but I was all about signing up for it. And every day, I’ve fallen in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen.”