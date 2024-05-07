Ten survivalists will test their skills in the remote Canadian wilderness in the new season of 'Alone.'

A new group of survivalists will test their skills in Alone Season 11. The History Channel reality series returns to TV this June for a new, 12-episode season that will see the cast fighting to survive in one of the show’s most remote locations yet.

‘Alone’ Season 11 premieres June 13

The cast of ‘Alone’ Season 11 | History Channel

Alone Season 11 premieres Thursday, June 13 on History Channel.

The new season kicks off with a “Before the Drop” special that airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT. It features a behind-the-scenes look at participants’ final preparations before launch day. The hour-long special will be followed by the season 11 premiere at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Starting June 20, Alone Season 11 moves to its regular 8 p.m. ET/PT timeslot.

Where does the new season of ‘Alone’ take place?

For its 11th season, Alone heads to Inuvik, Canada. The drop site is within the Arctic Circle and is the northernmost location in the show’s history. The Inuvik Region is part of the Northwest Territories. It includes the Mackenzie River delta and borders the Arctic Ocean’s Beaufort Sea.

Ten participants will face bone-chilling cold, icy landscapes, and wild animals, including bears, wolves, and moose. They’ll also deal with mental and physical challenges. (One cast member ends up with an arrow in his leg, based on a preview for the season.) The last person to tap out will walk away with a $500,000 prize and join the list of Alone champions.

“125 miles north into the Arctic Circle is pretty crazy,” one participant says in a sneak peek.

“Whoever can thrive the longest, whoever can push through, wins,” another says.

‘Alone: Australia’ Season 2 is also coming to History Channel

This season, new episodes of Alone will be followed by season 2 of Alone: Australia, the first international spinoff of the show to air in the U.S. Season 1 of the Down Under version of the survival series aired last summer on History Channel. Season 2 premiered on SBS in Australia on March 27.

The new season follows 10 Australians as they fight to survive in the wild terrain of Aotearoa’s Te Waipounamu, also known as the South Island of New Zealand. And unlike in season 1, this time around, participants are allowed to hunt local wildlife such as wild pig, possum, tahr, and red deer with a bow and arrow.

Alone: Australia Season 2 premieres Thursday, June 20 at 9:30 p.m. ET on History Channel.

New episodes of Alone and Alone: Australia stream the next day on the History Channel app, History.com, and through major TV providers’ VOD platforms. Episodes are also available for purchase via Prime Video and other platforms.

