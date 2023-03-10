Gwen Stefani Says Moving to Oklahoma With Blake Shelton Was ‘Something I Never Knew I Needed’

According to Gwen Stefani, moving to Oklahoma with Blake Shelton was something she needed. But she didn’t know that until she had it.

The musicians had a friendship-turned-romance that sparked after they bonded over their divorces from other famous musicians. Eventually, Stefani left California to live with Shelton in his home state. And according to her, they’ve made a “really good life” there.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s relationship in brief

After meeting as co-coaches on The Voice in 2014, Shelton and Stefani bonded after their highly publicized divorces in 2015. Shelton was married to Miranda Lambert from 2011 to 2015. Around the same time as that breakup, after more than a decade of marriage, Stefani split from Gavin Rossdale. They share three children.

Shelton’s rep confirmed the relationship through a statement in November 2015, revealing, “Gwen and Blake are longtime friends who have very recently started dating.”

As reported by Billboard, Stefani later told Ryan Seacrest, “To be super honest, it is kind of crazy we both went through the same thing at the same time,” adding that they bonded over divorce. The couple got engaged in 2020 and married in 2021.

Gwen Stefani moved to Oklahoma with Blake Shelton

Stefani built a life in California with Rossdale, but she said her Oklahoma life with Shelton is everything she “never knew” she wanted. After he announced his plans to leave The Voice for more time at home, she told Extra, “… I’m excited for him because, you know, we have lives outside of work, and it’s a really good life, it’s really fun.”

“We have Oklahoma, which is something I never knew I needed and wanted, you know?” she added. “We planted a garden, we do all kinds of fun stuff. So we’re looking forward to doing some of that family stuff together.”

She concluded, “It’s ‘gonna be great.”

Blake Shelton left ‘The Voice’ for more quality time with his stepkids

Shelton announced that he’s leaving The Voice after season 23 to focus more on being a stepfather to Stefani’s three kids. He told Access, “I think the only way for me to really do that right is to step away from being committed to something like The Voice that demands a lot of your time.”

“There’s no way around it. If you’re going to do it and do it right, you have to be 150 percent in,” he added. “And I just feel like those days are behind me for now. I got a more important job.”

While talking to Extra, Stefani added, “I think that Blake -– I don’t know, I think he just wants more time, you know what I mean? I don’t know that people realize, if he’s doing two seasons a year, right? In between that, he’s touring. So he actually has two teams at the same time at a certain point, so they overlap.”

She added, “So it’s a lot of brain power, it’s a lot of time away from the family, those kinds of things. I think he just got to a point where he just wants time in his ranch, like time to just do the other things that he loves to do.”