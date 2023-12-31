What's Gwen Stefani doing for New Year's Eve in 2023 while Blake Shelton is in Nashville? Here's what she said about her plans.

The Voice Season 24 brought Gwen Stefani to the forefront as a coach, but fans still missed Blake Shelton. The unlikely couple met through the show years ago and ultimately fell in love. In 2023, they shared their holiday plans, and unfortunately, they won’t be spending New Year’s Eve together. Here’s what Stefani said about her 2023 New Year’s Eve and how she once swore she’d never participate in this event again.

‘The Voice’ Season 24 coach Gwen Stefani is spending her 2023 New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani would’ve loved to spend New Year’s Eve together, but that’s a rare circumstance for famous entertainers. Unfortunately, this year, Shelton and Stefani won’t be in the same state for New Year’s Eve. Stefani originally planned to attend Shelton’s event in Nashville, but she now plans to spend the holiday in Las Vegas.

“It’s funny because I was going to be at his show, and then Vegas called and wanted me to be in Vegas,” Stefani told Access Hollywood. “Last year, I did Vegas, and I was kind of like, ‘Remind me never to do Vegas again.’ Because you kind of just sometimes want to not be the host, you know what I’m saying? And then I was like, ‘Eh, I’m gonna do it.’ If you’re gonna be working, then I’m gonna be working. So, I’m just gonna fly in and out. It’s gonna be awesome.”

Stefani will host “The Party” at Wynn Las Vegas to ring in 2024. New Year’s weekend at Wynn includes shows from Diplo, Gryffin, and The Chainsmokers. “So excited 2 ring in 2024 with u at @WynnLasVegas!” she captioned a tweet promoting the event.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton | Taylor Hill/WireImage

Blake Shelton will spend New Year’s Eve in Nashville for the ‘Big Bash’

While Gwen Stefani will spend her New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas, Blake Shelton will get back to his country roots in Nashville. He’ll perform in CBS’s special, “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash,” to close out 2023. Aside from Shelton, fans watching the special will see Trace Adkins, Grace Bowers, Kane Brown, Jackson Dean, HARDY, Cody Johnson, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, Brothers Osborne, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Trombone Shorty, Morgan Wallen, and Bailey Zimmerman perform, to name a few. All 50 performances of the night will highlight Nashville and all that the legendary music city has to offer.

Shelton spoke to Access Hollywood about spending the end of 2023 away from his beloved wife. “It’s not that often that one of us isn’t working on New Year’s, and this is no exception,” the country star shared. “I mean, look at me right now, working on New Year’s damn Eve while she’s at home slaving away, cooking and cleaning. It’s just how it is.”

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have similar resolutions for 2024

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton shared their New Year’s resolutions in the past. And Stefani has a few new ones heading into 2024.

“To put out a record, put out some new music,” Stefani told Access Hollywood when asked about what she hopes to accomplish in the coming year.” As for her “wellness” resolution, Stefani told the publication she hopes to be “more consistent” and “balanced.”

Shelton has a similar music goal as his wife. “I’d like to put out some new music this year,” Shelton told Access Hollywood. “I don’t have anything as we’re doing this interview, but maybe by the time this comes out, there’ll be something we could put out there. I mean, look, we’re wishing, right? Maybe I’ll have some new music. I’ll wish for that.”

