Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are gearing up for an exciting Christmas in Oklahoma in 2023. Here's what Shelton said about Stefani spoiling her kids.

The Voice fans know Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are a match made in heaven. The couple met on the reality series and fell in love as they were going through divorces. Now, they spend every holiday together. Christmas looks much different for Stefani’s kids than before Shelton entered the picture. Here’s what Shelton said about Stefani spoiling her three kids for the holidays.

Blake Shelton says Gwen Stefani goes all-out for her kids for Christmas

Family is everything to Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, and Christmas is the perfect time for Stefani to spoil her three children: Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 9. Shelton spoke to Fox News Digital about his 2023 Christmas plans with Stefani and her kids. He said there will be plenty of food this season and goodies for the teens and children.

“For Christmas this year, it’s just going to be a lot of food. I like food,” Shelton said. “We spoil the kids. Gwen really spoils the kids, and hopefully, we can spend as much time out in the country in Oklahoma as possible.”

While speaking to ExtraTV in 2019, Stefani explained one of her favorite traditions she has with her kids, which involves running through a sheet of wrapping paper to get to the gifts. “Santa comes to our house, and he takes the gift wrap and wraps so you can’t see into where the presents are,” she explained. “And then they have to crash through it. And that was our family tradition.”

The country star and ‘The Voice’ Season 24 coach will spend the holidays in Oklahoma

Gwen Stefani has embraced country life since dating and marrying Blake Shelton. The No Doubt singer is from California, and her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, spends time in Los Angeles with their three kids. While the kids get their LA sunshine with their father, they spend time in nature in Oklahoma.

Stefani already posted about decorating for Christmas in Oklahoma on Instagram. She posted clips of her creating a Christmas village in the ranch. The village came complete with lights and fake snow. “Feels like Christmas at the Shelton home!” Stefani captioned the post on Dec. 3, 2023.

Of course, the Shelton-Stefani family also went to cut down a real Christmas tree this year. Stefani added footage to show her and Shelton looking for the perfect tree. Once they found it, they piled it into the back of Shelton’s truck, took it home, and decorated it with their favorite ornaments.

Gwen Stefani fought with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale over Christmas plans for the kids in the past

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and two of her kids, Kingston and Apollo | Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale have spent several years as a divorced couple figuring out the Christmas plans for their three kids. But it wasn’t so easy in the past. In 2015, Radar Online reported that the ex-couple’s first holiday apart was challenging to navigate.

“Blake and Gwen have vowed to be together for Christmas,” an insider told the publication. “Gwen and Gavin are trying to determine if they can be under one roof on Christmas Eve for the boys to open presents. If that is the situation, Blake has said he obviously wouldn’t be there.”

The source noted that Rossdale wanted to take the kids on a vacation for Christmas, and Stefani wasn’t having it. “Gavin has told Gwen, via the nanny, that he wants to take the boys to Mammoth, California, during the Christmas break,” the source added. “It was a sting to Gwen because that is where they used to go as a family, along with the nanny Gavin was accused of having an affair with.”

Hopefully, the Christmas drama stays at a minimum this year.

