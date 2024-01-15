Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are seen holding hands in Stefani's new Instagram post amid rumors that their marriage is on the rocks.

The Voice fans adore the love story that surrounds Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. While nobody expected the No Doubt frontwoman and the Oklahoma country boy to fall hard and fast for each other, they made the perfect pair. Unfortunately, rumors are swirling that Stefani and Shelton are having marriage trouble in 2024. Here’s what Stefani posted amid the rumors.

‘The Voice’ coach Gwen Stefani flaunted her marriage to Blake Shelton amid rumors of a rift

The Voice coaches Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton seemingly make the perfect couple. While Stefani is a California city girl at heart, she loves Shelton’s country life in Oklahoma and moved on to his ranch. Stefani and Shelton married in July 2021, which seemed smooth sailing for the couple. However, rumors in early 2024 claimed Stefani and Shelton have a “troubled” marriage.

“Gwen and Blake’s marriage is definitely in trouble,” an insider told Life & Style. “Lately, they’ve been at odds about everything from career decisions and the parenting of her three boys to where they spend most of their time. The tension continues to grow, and Blake and Gwen are drifting apart as a result.”

Amid the rumors, Stefani seemed to silence those doubting her marriage with a clip posted to Instagram. The clip shows her in Los Angeles with Shelton for her induction into the Orange County Hall of Fame.

The clip starts with Stefani showing off her outfit, which includes a denim floral miniskirt, thigh-high denim heels, fishnets, and a white collared blouse. She also sports her signature red lips.

“I’m getting inducted in the Orange County first-ever Hall of Fame today, right now,” she tells the camera. She then added a clip of her and Shelton walking and holding hands as she smiles at the camera following behind them. The clip ends with Stefani giving a speech for her induction.

The couple was spotted holding hands in Los Angeles

Fans saw The Voice couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani holding hands in Stefani’s 2024 Instagram video. And it seems Stefani and Shelton were also holding hands during a public outing in LA on Jan. 13, 2024.

Photos obtained by The Sun show Shelton and Stefani walking hand-in-hand while leaving a football game that Stefani’s son played in. Shelton wore a brown button-up with jeans and a baseball cap, while Stefani wore a black mesh shirt over a pink bra with hunter-green cargo pants and a white sweater tied around her waist.

According to a witness at the football game, Stefani did her best to avoid her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale. Stefani filed for divorce from Rossdale in 2015 and started dating Shelton that same year.

Blake Shelton said he feels like a ‘slug’ in the California city

While Gwen Stefani frequently shows the beautiful life she shares with Blake Shelton in Oklahoma, Shelton doesn’t share that same love for Stefani’s hometown. Shelton shared his opinions about LA in the past — and they aren’t good despite owning a West Coast home and splitting time between California and Oklahoma.

“I live out in the middle of nowhere in Oklahoma,” he said on The Zane Lowe Show. “And I mean, I am in LA half the time, but I’m pretty much a slug here. … I live off of Gwen here, and I just hide in the house, so I got it pretty good.”

As for Oklahoma, Stefani never saw herself as a country girl. But she loves it. “It’s pretty magic, I have to say. I had no idea myself that it was such an amazing place,” she told Jimmy Kimmel.

