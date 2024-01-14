'The Voice' brought Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani together. Here's what host Carson Daly said about Shelton being 'miserable' in LA before 'fornicating' with Stefani.

The Voice host Carson Daly witness the beginning of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s romance. The couple met on the show while each was going through a difficult divorce. Now, Shelton and Stefani are married. And years ago, Daly said that Shelton was completely “miserable” filming The Voice in Los Angeles before Stefani came along.

‘The Voice’ host Carson Daly said Blake Shelton was ‘miserable’ in Los Angeles before his romance with Gwen Stefani

The Voice host Carson Daly is good friends with Blake Shelton, and he witnessed Shelton fall in love with No Doubt frontwoman Gwen Stefani. Daly, Shelton, Stefani, and John Legend spoke on Kelly Clarkson’s talk show in November 2019, and Shelton and Stefani’s relationship came up. According to Daly, Shelton was like a fish out of water in LA, as he’s a countryman from Oklahoma. But everything changed when he “started fornicating” with Stefani.

“Early on in the show, [Blake would] be in LA, and he’s such an Oklahoman. He really is,” Daly said on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “He was miserable here before he started fornicating with [Stefani]. Thank God. Thank you, Gwen.”

Daly added that before Stefani entered Shelton’s world, he would be “on a mission” to find a place that Shelton enjoyed in the big California city. “One day, we went to where he would, I thought, be comfortable. And I took him to a Bass Pro Shop,” Daly explained. “Walking around with Blake Shelton at a Bass Pro Shop is like walking around with Jesus Christ at the Vatican.”

Carson Daly, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson | Adam Christopher/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Carson Daly once told Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton to ‘pump the brakes’

The Voice host Carson Daly is incredibly supportive of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s romance now. However, in the beginning, he wasn’t so sure. He warned Shelton and Stefani that they needed to “pump the brakes” on their romance, as he didn’t believe it would ever work.

“Five years ago, when you started to date Blake, you’ll remember this,” Daly told Stefani on Today. “We went back to your old house in LA, and I sat you and Blake down in the kitchen, and I said: ‘You guys, pump the brakes. This is not good. This is not gonna work.'”

Daly continued telling Stefani she was “much too good” and “too intelligent” for Shelton. “You’re one of my oldest friends. And then there’s Blake,” Daly said he told Stefani.

Thankfully, Stefani didn’t listen. “It’s just a blessing, the whole thing, and it is a miracle,” Stefani stated. “And yes, Carson, you witnessed that. It’s weird how things happen, and you just don’t see things that are right around the corner after such devastation, you know what I mean?”

The couple’s rumored to have hit a rough patch in 2024

While The Voice fans first witnessed Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s love blossom, the couple is rumored to have hit a rough patch at the beginning of 2024.

“Gwen and Blake’s marriage is definitely in trouble,” an insider reported to Life & Style. “Lately, they’ve been at odds about everything from career decisions and the parenting of her three boys to where they spend most of their time. The tension continues to grow, and Blake and Gwen are drifting apart as a result.”

The insider noted that Stefani doesn’t believe Shelton gives enough support for her business ventures, resulting in them leading “separate lives.”

“They’ve been fighting,” the source added.

