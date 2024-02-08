Gwen Stefani just proved there's nothing wrong with her marriage to Blake Shelton with the lyrics to their new song, 'Purple Irises.'

The Voice fans know Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s epic love story well. The two coaches met on the show and fell in love while they both were in the middle of divorces. Now, they’re married, but divorce rumors plagued them at the end of 2023. However, Stefani just confirmed she and Shelton are more in love than ever with the lyrics of their new song, “Purple Irises.”

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton express their love in their new song, ‘Purple Irises’

The Voice celebrity couple, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, make the perfect unlikely duo. While Stefani’s music background with No Doubt planted her firmly in the ska-punk genre, Shelton is known for his country classics. Stefani warmed up to country music over the years, though. Now, she and Shelton make country music together and have a new song titled “Purple Irises.”

“OK, this is the situation,” Stefani announced on Instagram. “I will be debuting my new song, ‘Purple Irises,’ with Blake Shelton!”

Before this announcement, Stefani provided clues about the song on her Instagram Stories. She posted a photo of purple irises in a vase and tagged Shelton, making fans wonder what was up.

Stefani posted a clip of the new song to TikTok, and the lyrics prove the couple’s more in love than ever. The couple sings the chorus:

“But if someone comes along and tries to love you like I love you / don’t know what I’d do, don’t wanna lose you / if someone comes along and tries to take you, tries to make you / don’t let ’em change your mind / wonder why you took a risk / on a broken hеart you cannot fix / no, I never knew a lovе like this / now I’m picking purple irises.”

Divorce rumors plagued the couple toward the end of 2023

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani | Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have a strong relationship, as evidenced by their new song, “Purple Irisis.” However, divorce rumors plagued the couple at the end of 2023. Rumors suggested that the honeymoon stage of their marriage was over, and Stefani allegedly felt unsupported by Shelton when it came to her business endeavors.

“Gwen and Blake’s marriage is definitely in trouble,” an insider told Life & Style. “Lately, they’ve been at odds about everything from career decisions and the parenting of her three boys to where they spend most of their time. The tension continues to grow, and Blake and Gwen are drifting apart as a result.”

Stefani and Shelton had busy schedules around the holidays that required them to be in separate places for New Year’s Eve. However, they’re clearly back on track and ready to spend Super Bowl LVIII together while debuting their new song.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will debut their new single during Super Bowl LVIII

Fans hoping to catch “Purple Irises” live can do so during Super Bowl LVIII. “There is still time to RSVP,” Gwen Stefani said in her Instagram post. “I am so excited to perform live at Super Bowl LVIII TikTok Tailgate.”

Super Bowl LVIII TikTok Tailgate is the league’s pregame live stream on Feb. 11, 2024. Fans will hear the new song and see Stefani play a 50-minute set of “uptempo songs.” Once Stefani’s duties with the tailgate are finished, she and Blake Shelton have big plans to eat snacks and watch the game.

“It’s really about that and the drinks, and how are we going to indulge?” she told People. “And I said to [Blake], I was like, ‘Why are we even having this conversation? You know that I’m going to blow it in the first 15 minutes. I’m going to blow through the seven-layer dip and I’m not going to be able to fit anything else in my stomach, and I’m going to be so mad the rest of the day.'”

