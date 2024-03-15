Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton seemed like an unlikely couple to come from The Voice, but they’re madly in love years later. And Stefani has fully embraced country life in Oklahoma. She lived on Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch full-time during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic quarantine, and she just proved that she still loves to embrace the great outdoors in 2024. Here’s what she posted about “Oklahoma life.”

Gwen Stefani showed off her ‘Oklahoma Life’ with Blake Shelton on Instagram

Gwen Stefani didn’t grow up in Oklahoma and never envisioned herself as a country girl. However, Blake Shelton changed her outlook on what kind of life she wanted as she progressed deeper into middle age. Now, the No Doubt singer from California adores the countryside.

Stefani posted about her and Shelton’s “Oklahoma life” on Instagram on March 15, 2024. The clip starts with Stefani and Shelton in Shelton’s truck as he drives. Shelton wears camouflage printed clothing, and Stefani wears jeans and a baseball cap. Stefani then shows how she and Shelton are preparing for spring — with plenty of new flowers and plants for their garden. The clip shows the couple preparing to plant yarrow, scabiosa, celosia, and several other plants.

Then, the clip shows Stefani wearing a large sunhat and sunglasses as she digs in the garden. Stefani’s been hard at work, as the video shows how much ground she’s covered.

After gardening, the clip shows Stefani and Shelton by the water near sunset. Stefani also shows fans what the infamous purple irises look like. Stefani wrote her Shelton’s new 2024 country song, “Purple Irises,” about the flowers they found near their home. Shelton is seen clipping purple irises as Stefani takes them inside their home.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani discussed their new song, ‘Purple Irises’

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton don’t come from the same music background, but their voices blend beautifully in their duets. Stefani wrote “Purple Irises” as a solo single, but Shelton hinted that he might want to join. They released the song as a duet, and it’s been a massive success for the couple.

Shelton and Stefani spoke about the song on The Bobby Bones Show. “It’s a thing that Gwen wrote with some friends of hers,” Shelton said. “And I fell in love with the song the very first time I heard it. I think she knew that there was something different about it, and so she asked me to come in and sing on it. … It’s just turned into this piece of music that I think … it can live anywhere. We just decided to run with it. And we’re having a blast. We just love the song.”

The No Doubt singer once said she’s not ‘really a dirt person’ when it comes to country living

Gwen Stefani didn’t grow up in Oklahoma. But she’s certainly embraced country life (and country music) thanks to Blake Shelton. In 2023, she spoke about her new life and how she felt about moving away from California.

“I am not really a dirt person, a bug person; I don’t like that much humidity,” she told People. “But it’s so beautiful [in Oklahoma], and you kind of feel like you’re going into this vortex. Nature — and God — is all right there.”

Stefani also discussed how she’s come to adore gardening. “When we get to Oklahoma, we’re constantly working — and it’s a different kind of work,” she explained. “It’s probably what my mom was doing back in the day, and now I get it!”

