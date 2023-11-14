'The Voice' Season 24 coach Gwen Stefani once said she'd wear makeup so that her then-husband, Gavin Rossdale, would 'like' her 'more.'

NBC’s The Voice Season 24 shows Gwen Stefani taking the stage as a coach — and she doesn’t have her husband, Blake Shelton, by her side. Before Stefani and Shelton got together, she walked down the aisle with rockstar Gavin Rossdale. And during her first marriage, Stefani admitted that Rossdale liked her “more” when she wore makeup.

‘The Voice’ Season 24 star Gwen Stefani says she wore makeup to make husband Gavin Rossdale ‘like’ her

The Voice Season 24 star Gwen Stefani is known for her eclectic style, and she has her own makeup line. Stefani loves to try different makeup looks, as she once worked at a beauty counter before becoming famous as No Doubt’s frontwoman. In a past interview, she talked about her love of makeup — and how her husband at the time, Gavin Rossdale, also loved when she dolled herself up.

“I’ve always been a girl who loves to dress up,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in 2012. “I already put my makeup on twice today: I put it on to take my kid to school, and then I went home, washed my face, and put it on again.”

She then added, “I like to make my husband [Gavin Rossdale] like me more, and he likes it when I’m wearing makeup.”

In the same interview, Stefani noted that she hated talking about her body. But she admitted she loves going to the gym, as it gives her the physical and mental health benefits she craves. “I like to wear clothes too much, so I try to keep focused,” she added.

Blake Shelton loves to see his wife without makeup on

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani | Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

While The Voice star Gwen Stefani loves makeup (and always dresses to the nines on the show), her husband after Gavin Rossdale, Blake Shelton, admits he loves it when his wife doesn’t wear makeup.

“My favorite thing to see on her — and I don’t mean this to sound cheesy — is no makeup on whatsoever,” Shelton told People. “She’s literally ageless. It’s unbelievable.” He added that Stefani looks 25 years old due to her “unbelievable” genetics.

Shelton mentioned Stefani’s “signature” red lips and how she always looks beautiful in the public eye — but he loves the version of his wife no one else gets to see. “When she gets fixed up, she’s beautiful,” he added. “There is no question about it. Her red lips are her signature and so that’s why it got written into the song. … The Gwen that nobody gets to see is the one that you all should see.”

Gwen Stefani calls her divorce from Gavin Rossdale ‘part’ of her ‘life journey’

The Voice brought Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani together during pivotal times in their lives. They were both going through divorces and connected through shared experiences. Now, they’re married and more in love than ever. But Stefani felt devastated over her divorce from Gavin Rossdale before she met Shelton.

“I wish it didn’t happen – I wish that all this wasn’t happening,” Stefani said on The Tommy Show, according to People. “But, at the same time, I feel like it was part of my life journey.”

Despite the pain, music helped Stefani work through the divorce. “In my life, I’ve had two really bad heartbreaks, and I’ve written some really incredible music out of it,” she said. “I feel so lucky to have that and to be able to share it.”

The Voice Season 24 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.