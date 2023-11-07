Gwen Stefani already pointed out who she thinks will win 'The Voice' Season 24. Unfortunately, that winner isn't on her team.

NBC’s The Voice Season 24 continues into the Knockouts, which began on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan, John Legend, and newcomer Reba McEntire are battling it out with their saves and steals. And Stefani already told one singer that she’s “worried” he might run away with the entire competition.

[Spoiler alert: The Voice Season 24 spoilers ahead regarding Battles and Knockouts.]

Gwen Stefani told this singer that she thinks he might win ‘The Voice’ Season 24

The Voice Season 24 brings incredible talent to the stage — and all four coaches know it. The Blind Auditions featured Huntley singing “She Talks to Angels” by The Black Crowes, giving him a four-chair turn. He then allowed his daughter to pick his coach, and she chose Niall Horan.

Heading into the Battle Rounds, Huntley won while singing “Hold My Hand” by Hootie & the Blowfish with Brailey Lenderman. And it was his Battles performance that made him a winner in the eyes of the coaches.

“I’m worried that you might win this show,” Gwen Stefani expressed. While Huntley remains on Niall Horan’s team, there’s no doubt she’d love to have him. “Your precision and perfection of how you did it, it’s hard to believe.”

John Legend agreed with Stefani’s sentiments. “The magnetism and the energy that you convey, it’s just very attractive and it connects people to you,” he added. “There’s something special about that crackle in your voice.”

“I genuinely think Huntley could win this competition outright,” Niall chimed in. “The way he sings and the power that he gives onstage, he had the room on the edge of [its] seat. I just can’t wait to see what he does in the Knockouts now.”

With Huntley heading into the Knockouts, The Voice Season 24 spoilers indicate that he defeats two other singers. He sings in the same group as Claudia B. and Noah Spencer. Niall reportedly saves Claudia while Reba McEntire steals Noah.

Niall Horan and the No Doubt singer are duking it out during season 24 Knockouts

The Voice Season 24 Knockouts have already started to get vicious between Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani. Not only does Gwen suspect that Niall has the winner on his team, but the two coaches slam down the Steal button simultaneously during the first set of Knockouts. They both hoped to steal Mara Justine from John Legend’s team after she lost the Knockouts to Kaylee Shimizu.

Gwen did her best to convince Mara that she needed to join the No Doubt singer’s team. “Mara, it’s obvious that you need to come home to Team Gwen,” the coach said. “I’m not an actress. This is my real heart talking to you, so I would love to have you on Team Gwen.”

Niall countered by stating, “When I think of who’s great on The Voice this season, you’re the first one that comes to mind.”

So, who does Mara choose? According to spoilers, she goes with Team Niall, leaving Gwen in the dust. Gwen will have to keep searching elsewhere for singers to join her team.

The Voice Season 24 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.