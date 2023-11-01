Wynonna Judd is joining The Voice, and Reba McEntire couldn’t be more excited. Judd will act as a Mega Mentor in season 24 of NBC’s singing competition show. She, along with McEntire and the other coaches (Niall Horan, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani), will work with the remaining artists as they head into the three-way knockouts starting Nov. 6.

Wynonna Judd says ‘it is such a privilege’ to be part of ‘The Voice’ Season 24

Wynonna Judd performs at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville on October 10, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee | Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Judd is a five-time Grammy winner and country music superstar. She performed with her late mother Naomi Judd as part of the Judds and then, in 1991, launched a successful solo career. Her hit singles include “She Is His Only Need,” “I Saw the Light,” and “No One Else on Earth.” On The Voice, she’ll be helping other performers who hope to emulate her success in the music industry.

“I’m a Judd, not a judge,” she wrote on Instagram on Oct. 31. “It is SUCH a privilege to be the Mega Mentor on this season of @nbcthevoice!!!!”

The Voice is not Judd’s first experience with reality TV. In 2006, she hosted season 4 of USA Network’s Nashville Star. Judd and her mother Naomi also starred in The Judds, a reality series that aired on OWN in 2011. In 2013, Judd was a contestant on Dancing With the Stars Season 16.

Reba McEntire says Wynonna Judd is ‘the perfect person’ for ‘The Voice’

Reba McEntire in ‘The Voice’ Season 24 | Trae Patton/NBC

After Judd was announced as a Megan Mentor, McEntire warmly welcomed her to the show in an Instagram post.

“Surprise! I am so excited to have my friend @wynonnajudd join us at @nbcthevoice as this season’s Mega Mentor,” she wrote. “Wy is the perfect person for this and I can’t wait for you to see all the great advice she gives to these talented artists.”

In an accompanying video, Judd said McEntire’s involvement was a major reason she signed on with The Voice.

“It’s one of the reasons I decided to do this show,” she said. “Because you’re here and I wanted to work with you. So I’m grateful.”

McEntire may be sharing some Mega Mentor tips with her friend and neighbor. The Reba star was a Mega Mentor during season 23 before joining The Voice as a judge this season.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Episodes stream the next day on Peacock.

