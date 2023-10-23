'The Voice' Season 24 Knockouts are about to get extremely competitive. Here's when they air after the Battle Rounds finish.

NBC’s The Voice Season 24 is already shaking up to be one of the greatest seasons yet (but nobody should tell Blake Shelton that). Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Niall Horan, and newcomer Reba McEntire coach this season’s singers. We saw them duke it out for singers during the Blind Auditions, and the Battle Rounds are heating up. So, when do The Voice Season 24 Knockouts begin? Here’s what to know.

When do ‘The Voice’ Season 24 Knockouts begin?

The Voice Season 24 Knockouts will be here before we know it. Night one of the Blind Auditions aired on Sept. 25. After seven rounds of Blind Auditions, the Battle Rounds began on Oct. 17. The Battles will air for four nights. This puts the first round of Knockouts on Oct. 31, 2023. Only three Knockout Rounds will air, meaning they’ll end on Nov. 7, 2023.

The Battle Rounds pit two singers from each team against each other as they sing the same song. Only one singer can come out of the duet victorious. The other singer either heads home or can be potentially stolen by another coach.

The artists who won their Battles or were stolen by other coaches advance to the Knockouts. The Voice Season 24 features three-way Knockouts. Three singers from one team will compete against each other, but each singer can choose their song and perform individually. The coaches then select the winner, and the two losing singers will either head home or be stolen by the other coaches. Additionally, each coach has a Save, which they can use to save one of the two losing artists.

To further assist the artists with the Knockouts, they’ll be assigned a Mega Mentor.

‘The Voice’ coaches get competitive with their steals during the Battle Rounds

We look forward to The Voice Season 24 Knockouts. But first, the coaches must complete the Battle Rounds, which might get ugly. Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan, and John Legend aren’t holding anything back this season.

“I’m a little worried about this ‘no save’ situation, though,” Legend shared with the other coaches in a promo for the Battles. “Scary.”

McEntire then asked Horan if he knows who he plans on stealing. “I have my favorites, for sure,” the Irish performer said. “You never know. You might have to fight it out again. Two people might try and steal — three people might steal! We could be back to the Blinds again.”

“I’m ready to steal somebody,” Legend added. “Let’s go.”

The teams will surely shake up as the Battles end and the Knockouts begin. Our early favorite to win is Stefani, as she learned the tricks of the trade from her husband, Blake Shelton. But newcomer McEntire could swoop in and get the job done during her first season. We’ll have to wait and see how it unfolds.

The Voice Season 24 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

