NBC’s The Voice Season 24 continues with the Knockouts after the Battle Rounds. During the Battles, coaches had to pit two of their singers against each other and then choose one to move forward into the Knockouts. So, who makes it through the Knockouts and into the Playoffs? Here are The Voice Season 24 spoilers

[Spoiler alert: The Voice Season 24 spoilers ahead regarding Knockouts.]

‘The Voice’ Season 24 spoilers: Who makes it through Knockouts?

The Voice Season 24 Battle Rounds proved to the four coaches — Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan, John Legend, and newcomer Reba McEntire — that the singers mean business this season. There were several steals, which will certainly impact what happens as the Knockouts begin airing on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

As for how the Knockouts work, three artists from each coach go head to head. Each singer hits the stage and sings while the other two watch and wait their turn. After all three singers hit the stage during their Knockout round, the coaches pick one winner out of the three to move forward to the Playoffs.

Coaches have a Save and a Steal available during the Knockouts, too. The Save allows a coach to keep one artist on their team who didn’t win their Knockout round. Additionally, the season incorporated a Super Save, which enables the coach to save one previously eliminated singer. In total, four artists are saved, four are stolen, and four are super saved.

The Voice Season 24 spoilers regarding the Knockouts are here. Here’s who moves forward:

Team John Legend:

Kaylee Shimizu wins against Mara Justine and Caleb Sasser. Niall steals Mara.

Mac Royals wins against Taylor Deneen and Brandon Montel. John saves Taylor.

Lila Forde wins against Stee and Deejay Young. Gwen steals Stee.

Team Gwen Stefani:

Tanner Massey wins against RUDI and Chechi Sarai. Gwen saves RUDI.

BIAS wins against Jason Arcilla and Jenna Marquis.

Kara Tenae wins against Kristen Brown and Corii. John steals Kristen.

Team Niall Horan:

Huntley wins against Claudia B. and Noah Spencer. Niall saves Claudia, and Reba steals Noah.

Nini Iris wins against AZÁN and Olivia Minogue.

Alexa Wildish wins against Julia Roome and Lennon VanderDoes.

Team Reba:

Jacquie Roar wins against Tom Nitti and Alison Albrecht. Reba saves Tom.

Jordan Rainer wins against Caitlin Quisenberry and Elizabeth Evans.

Ruby Leigh wins against Ms. Monet and Rachele Nguyen.

Singers who receive the Super Save:

John saves AZÁN.

Gwen saves Lennon VanderDoes.

Niall saves Julia Roome.

Reba saves Ms. Monet.

Wynonna Judd is the mega mentor during the Knockouts

'The Voice' Season 24 Mega Mentor Wynonna Judd

Country music fans are in luck, as The Voice Season 24 spoilers note Wynonna Judd is set to be the Mega Mentor during the Knockout Rounds.

Judd is a Grammy Award-winning country star, and she’s also been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Her fame grew in 1992 when she released her self-titled album, which went Platinum five times.

It makes perfect sense that McEntire feels most excited about Judd’s arrival. “Surprise! I am so excited to have my friend @Wynonna join us at @nbcthevoice as this season’s Mega Mentor,” McEntire announced on Twitter. “Wy is the perfect person for this, and I can’t wait for you to see all the great advice she gives to these talented artists.”

This story was originally reported by IdolForums.

The Voice Season 24 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

