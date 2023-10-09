When do the Battle Rounds premiere, according to 'The Voice' Season 24 schedule? Here's what fans should know once the Blind Auditions conclude.

NBC’s The Voice Season 24 is in full swing, and we love the season so far. Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Niall Horan are officially competing to find the best singer in the competition, and it all starts with the Blind Auditions. We’ve been seriously impressed with the Blind Auditions so far, and after they end, the Battle Rounds begin. So, when do the singers compete in the Battle Rounds? Here’s what to know about The Voice Season 24 schedule.

‘The Voice’ Season 24 schedule: When are the Battle Rounds?

The Voice Season 24 started with a bang with Blind Auditions. On Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, nine singers captured the attention of the four judges enough to make it through to the next round. The Blind Auditions continued on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. Fans have been watching potential winners take to the stage for the Blind Auditions every Monday and Tuesday since the premiere.

In the past, fans anticipated seeing six episodes of Blind Auditions. But it looks like season 24 has seven episodes of auditions to get through before the Battle Rounds happen. According to The Voice Season 24 schedule, the Battle Rounds begin on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET. An hour before the Battle Rounds premiere, the Blind Auditions finish with a cutdown.

Once the Battle Rounds begin, the competition heats up amongst the singers. Each coach pairs two singers on their team who made it through the Blind Auditions to sing the same song. Only one singer moves forward. Typically, the Battle Rounds last an additional four episodes before the Knockouts premiere.

The season continues without Blake Shelton as a coach

The Voice Season 24 schedule shows that the Battle Rounds are just around the corner, and we’re excited to see how Reba McEntire’s team fares. McEntire is a newcomer to the coaching squad, as she replaced Blake Shelton at the judge’s table. While Shelton’s wife, Gwen Stefani, sits beside McEntire as a coach, Shelton stepped away from The Voice Season 24 to continue with other endeavors, like music and TV.

Stefani spoke to People about joining The Voice without Shelton by her side. “I was really weirded out like, ‘What’s it going to be like without Blake?'” Stefani said. “But we are having so much fun. At the end of the day, coaching these humans who are so gifted … I love it.”

As for what Shelton’s up to, he plans to focus on music and family time. And, he has a new season of his show, Barmageddon, premiering in November 2023. Overall, Shelton has a good thing going — and he doesn’t want to overcomplicate it with more commitments.

“If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I’m missing out on some more important things in life. For now, that’s our kids,” he told People. This isn’t about me anymore and never will be again.”

