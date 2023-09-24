Who makes it through the initial Blind Auditions in 'The Voice' Season 24? Here's what the first set of spoilers says.

NBC’s The Voice Season 24 spoilers are here, and fans can’t wait to see what’s in store this season. With Blake Shelton out of the picture, Reba McEntire may reign supreme as the new queen of country. Or fans may see Niall Horan take home another win after winning season 23. In any case, here are the contestants who reportedly make it through the Blind Auditions and head to the Battle Rounds.

[Spoiler alert: The Voice Season 24 Blind Auditions spoilers ahead.]

‘The Voice’ Season 24 spoilers: These contestants reportedly made it through the Blind Auditions

The Voice Season 24 spoilers are in regarding Blind Auditions. According to spoilers, the following 39 singers make it through the Blind Auditions and head into the Battle Rounds:

Al Boogie

Alexa Wildish

BIAS

Brailey Lenderman

Brandon Monte

Caitlin Quisenberry

Calla (Callie Prejean)

Chechi Sarai

Claire Heilig

Claudia B.

CORii

Dylan Carter

Huntley

Jackson Snelling

Jacquie Roar

JaRae Womack

Jenna Marquis

Jocelyn (spoilers note there’s no further information regarding this name at the time of publication.)

Julia Roome

Juliette Ojeda

Kara Tenae

Kristen Brown

Laura Williams

Lennon VanderDoes

Lila Forde

LVNDR (Lindsey Garcia)

Mac Royals

Mara Justine

Ms. Monet

Olivia Eden

Olivia Minogue

Rachele Win

Reid Zingale

Ruby Leigh

RUDI

Talakai

Tanner Massey

Tom Nitti

Willie Gomez

Additional spoilers note these singers may have made it through, but they’re not confirmed:

Alex Carson

Angelina Nazarian

Azán Hysn

Eli Ward

Elizabeth Evans

Jason Arcilla

Kaylee Shimizu

Nini Iris

Sophia Hoffman

Taylor Deneen

The Blind Auditions typically tape for five or six days and take up to six episodes in the new season. This means fans expect nearly a month of Blind Auditions once The Voice Season 24 premieres.

‘The Voice’ Season 24 coach Reba McEntire said the Blind Auditions were ‘much harder’ than she anticipated

The Voice Season 24 spoilers indicate fans are in for a tremendous season, though viewers will miss Blake Shelton at the helm. Shelton was the staple country superstar in the judge’s chair for years. But he’s passing the torch to Reba McEntire. McEntire will coach alongside the other three judges: Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Niall Horan.

McEntire isn’t a total newcomer to The Voice, as she served as a battle adviser in seasons 1 and 8 and mega mentor in season 23. But season 24 marks her first time as a full-time coach, and she has big shoes to fill.

A clip from the new season shows the coaches convening on day one of filming the blind auditions. “Am I supposed to like ya’ll? Be mean to you? Is there something that I need to know to let me win?” McEntire jokes with the other coaches.

McEntire later comments on how she felt the Blind Auditions went. “The Blind Auditions were so much harder than I thought they were going to be,” she said. “They block you! And it’s just so devious. But a lot of fun, too. Everybody’s just as sweet and kind offstage as they can be. When they come on the stage, though, they kind of change their personalities.”

This story was originally posted by Idolforums.com.

The Voice Season 24 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

