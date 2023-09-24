‘The Voice’ Season 24 Spoilers: Contestants Confirmed to Make it Through Blind Auditions
NBC’s The Voice Season 24 spoilers are here, and fans can’t wait to see what’s in store this season. With Blake Shelton out of the picture, Reba McEntire may reign supreme as the new queen of country. Or fans may see Niall Horan take home another win after winning season 23. In any case, here are the contestants who reportedly make it through the Blind Auditions and head to the Battle Rounds.
[Spoiler alert: The Voice Season 24 Blind Auditions spoilers ahead.]
‘The Voice’ Season 24 spoilers: These contestants reportedly made it through the Blind Auditions
The Voice Season 24 spoilers are in regarding Blind Auditions. According to spoilers, the following 39 singers make it through the Blind Auditions and head into the Battle Rounds:
Al Boogie
Alexa Wildish
BIAS
Brailey Lenderman
Brandon Monte
Caitlin Quisenberry
Calla (Callie Prejean)
Chechi Sarai
Claire Heilig
Claudia B.
CORii
Dylan Carter
Huntley
Jackson Snelling
Jacquie Roar
JaRae Womack
Jenna Marquis
Jocelyn (spoilers note there’s no further information regarding this name at the time of publication.)
Julia Roome
Juliette Ojeda
Kara Tenae
Kristen Brown
Laura Williams
Lennon VanderDoes
Lila Forde
LVNDR (Lindsey Garcia)
Mac Royals
Mara Justine
Ms. Monet
Olivia Eden
Olivia Minogue
Rachele Win
Reid Zingale
Ruby Leigh
RUDI
Talakai
Tanner Massey
Tom Nitti
Willie Gomez
Additional spoilers note these singers may have made it through, but they’re not confirmed:
Alex Carson
Angelina Nazarian
Azán Hysn
Eli Ward
Elizabeth Evans
Jason Arcilla
Kaylee Shimizu
Nini Iris
Sophia Hoffman
Taylor Deneen
The Blind Auditions typically tape for five or six days and take up to six episodes in the new season. This means fans expect nearly a month of Blind Auditions once The Voice Season 24 premieres.
‘The Voice’ Season 24 coach Reba McEntire said the Blind Auditions were ‘much harder’ than she anticipated
The Voice Season 24 spoilers indicate fans are in for a tremendous season, though viewers will miss Blake Shelton at the helm. Shelton was the staple country superstar in the judge’s chair for years. But he’s passing the torch to Reba McEntire. McEntire will coach alongside the other three judges: Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Niall Horan.
McEntire isn’t a total newcomer to The Voice, as she served as a battle adviser in seasons 1 and 8 and mega mentor in season 23. But season 24 marks her first time as a full-time coach, and she has big shoes to fill.
A clip from the new season shows the coaches convening on day one of filming the blind auditions. “Am I supposed to like ya’ll? Be mean to you? Is there something that I need to know to let me win?” McEntire jokes with the other coaches.
McEntire later comments on how she felt the Blind Auditions went. “The Blind Auditions were so much harder than I thought they were going to be,” she said. “They block you! And it’s just so devious. But a lot of fun, too. Everybody’s just as sweet and kind offstage as they can be. When they come on the stage, though, they kind of change their personalities.”
The Voice Season 24 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.
