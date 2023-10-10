'The Voice' Season 24 coach Gwen Stefani joked about how all the women want Niall Horan as their coach because of his good looks.

NBC’s The Voice Season 24 brings Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan back as coaches. While Blake Shelton decided to part ways with the series after season 23, his wife is at the helm with style, grace, and decades of experience in the industry. But, according to Stefani, many of the singers prefer to work with the young Niall Horan due to his dashing good looks.

Gwen Stefani said she lost some of ‘The Voice’ Season 24 Blind Auditions to Niall Horan

The Voice Season 24 welcomes Gwen Stefani back as a coach. We certainly miss the country king Blake Shelton, but having his wife on stage brings a different energy to the show that we enjoy so far. Along with Stefani, Niall Horan, John Legend, and newcomer Reba McEntire hope to create the strongest team and win the season.

Horan won season 23, giving him an extra boost of confidence heading into season 24. The One Direction member-turned-solo artist has experience but is decades younger than Stefani. Stefani and Horan visited The Jennifer Hudson Show together. They spoke about coaching this season, and that’s when Stefani said that many young women would rather work with Horan than with her.

“We’ve had quite a lot of battles in the Blinds for our artists,” Horan said of the Blind Auditions.

“Oh, come on, shut up,” Stefani said. “I’d lose every time because all these girls come out and are like, ‘Niall! Look at his eyes! Oh my God, he’s so cute!’ And then, the next thing you know, I’m a loser.”

“We all feel so sorry for you, then,” Niall laughed.

Horan’s good looks wouldn’t sway us away from Stefani. While he proved he could win the competition in the past, Stefani has the real-world experience that a newcomer could learn from.

‘The Voice’ Season 24 coaches | Tyler Golden/NBC via Getty Images

Niall Horan joked that Blake Shelton’s wife is ‘mean’ to him

Given Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan’s dynamic in The Jennifer Hudson Show, The Voice Season 24 coaches have a blast competing against each other for the best singers. But Horan joked that Blake Shelton’s wife could get “mean” when it came time to compete.

During a group interview, the coaches were asked about the new season’s most “shocking” aspect. “How mean Gwen Stefani is to me,” Horan jokingly told People. “It’s honestly truly shocking.”

“All of the girls in the whole world are going to be so mad at me!” Stefani joked in response. “We’re playing. It’s a joke. He likes it.”

Horan isn’t the only one scared of Stefani. Reba McEntire echoed the sentiment that Stefani was “mean” on the show.

“They’re real mean,” McEntire said in the season 24 teaser, “especially Gwen.”

After Blind Auditions, we can’t wait to see the claws emerge as the Battle Rounds begin. Each team’s pair will go head to head while singing the same song on stage, and only one singer advances to the next round.

The Voice Season 24 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

