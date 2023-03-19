‘The Voice’: Why Niall Horan Refuses to Watch His Season on TV

Former One Direction member Niall Horan is one of the newcomer coaches on The Voice Season 23, which was partially filmed last year. He had a blast working with his team and fellow coaches Chance the Rapper, Kelly Clarkson, and Blake Shelton. However, Horan has no plans to relive those memories by watching season 23 as it airs on television. Here’s why he refuses to watch himself on The Voice.

Niall Horan on ‘The Voice’ Season 23 | Evans Vestal Ward/NBC

Niall Horan said he refuses to watch himself on ‘The Voice’ Season 23

For those who don’t know Horan, he gained fame as a member of One Direction when the boy band competed on The X Factor in 2010. At the time, he was just 16 years old. One Direction became hugely popular after the competition and released music together until 2016. After that, Horan launched a solo career.

Thirteen years later, Horan is drawing from his experience on The X Factor to coach hopeful artists on The Voice. At the same time, however, his experience made his decisions not to turn for artists or to eliminate teammates even harder. He told Sam Thompson on Hits Radio that he knew how young singers felt on The Voice stage.

“I’m basically seeing multiple different versions of myself on the show in front of me,” Horan said, per On the Radio. “Seeing these really young 16, 17-year-olds reminds me of me when I was there and I’m struggling to make those hard decisions.”

For this reason, Horan can’t bear to watch it all over again on TV. The Voice Season 23 premiered on NBC in early March and is currently in the middle of the Blind Auditions phase.

“It’s not as easy as it looks! The show only just came out and apparently it went down well. We can’t watch it in the U.K. at the moment so I’m staying away. I don’t really want to watch it – it could be a disaster,” he added.

Niall Horan explained what he looked for in artists on ‘The Voice’

During the Blind Auditions, each coach on The Voice has only 10 spots to fill on their teams. However, they see nearly 100 artists, so they can’t turn for everyone. So, Horan explained in an interview with Bru on Audacy Check-In that he turned for artists who fit a certain vocal vibe. This way, he knew he would truly be able to help each of them improve.

“You basically go for someone you feel you can actually help, and it’s not just for the TV show,” he said. “So my favorite type of music is like singer-songwriter, someone with a unique tone that actually gives you chills, and that’s what I was waiting for. We see nearly 100 people and you just have to pick your moments while trying to accumulate a team.”

Check out Horan’s team so far

At the time of this writing, Horan has eight spots filled on his team in the Blind Auditions. Here are his teammates so far:

Michael B.

Ross Clayton

Kala Banham

Ryley Tate Wilson

Jerome Godwin III

Laura Littleton

Kate Cosentino

Tiana Goss

After the Blind Auditions end on March 21, the teams will move on to the Battles, Knockouts, and Playoffs. In each round, Horan will have to eliminate his own teammates, and he has opportunities to steal teammates from other coaches. Then, the Live Performance Shows will begin with his remaining teammates in May.

Fans can see Niall Horan build his team on The Voice Season 23 when new episodes air on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. Next-day streaming is also available on Hulu.