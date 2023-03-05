‘The Voice’ Watch Niall Horan’s Hilarious Impression of Blake Shelton in New Season 23 Teaser

Season 23 of The Voice premieres on NBC on March 6. This season, Niall Horan, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and Chance the Rapper are all coaches on The Voice. Leading up to the premiere of season 23, Horan, Shelton, Clackson, and Chance filmed a promotional video for the season. In the video, Horan gave his best impression of Shelton.

(L-R) Niall Horan, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and Chance the Rapper | Art Streiber/NBC via Getty Images

Niall Horan impersonated ‘The Voice’ coach Blake Shelton

On Feb. 22, NBC released a “First Look” teaser of season 23 of The Voice. Horan and Chance are acting as coaches on the show for the first time. Meanwhile, Clarkson has coached before and Shelton has been a coach since the competition show began.

The teaser opens with Horan giving an impression of Shelton. Clarkson, Horan, Chance, and Shelton are seen standing together.

As Horan begins to speak, the text “Niall Horan (Not Blake Shelton)” is seen on screen to introduce him. Shelton starts to laugh, and the text above him reads “Actually Blake Shelton.”

“Blake Shelton. Yeah. This is my last season on The Voice and I would be honored if you were to be on the last-ever Team Blake,” Horan says as Shelton.

Clarkson then laughs and says, “Oh, s***.”

Horan’s impression of Shelton can be viewed in the teaser below.

Niall Horan and Blake Shelton joked with each other

Throughout the rest of the teaser, Clarkson and Chance the Rapper were paired together while Horan and Shelton were paired together.

“Are you going to act like you know something about country music?” Shelton asks Horan.

Horan answers, “Yeah I am. That’s my strategy to beat Kelly Clarkson.”

“That’s a good plan. That’s a good plan,” Shelton admits while looking at the camera.

“Every time you turn, I’m going with you,” Horan tells Shelton.

“Yay,” Shelton says sarcastically.

Horan then pushed Shelton about his chances of winning The Voice during his first season as a coach.

“Do you think I’ve got a chance of beating you in your final season?” Horan asks.

“No,” Shelton says firmly. “I would elaborate, but no.”

Season 23 is Blake Shelton’s last season on ‘The Voice’

While there have been many artists to appear on The Voice as coaches and mentors, Shelton is the only coach to have appeared during every season of the show. This makes him the longest-running coach in show history.

However, Shelton’s tenure on the show is coming to an end. In October 2022, Shelton announced his plans to leave The Voice after season 23.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” he wrote in a statement. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best.”

Season 23 of The Voice will premiere on NBC on March 6. Episodes will continue to air on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.