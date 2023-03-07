Niall Horan Reveals What’s ‘so Terrible’ About Coaching on ‘The Voice’

Niall Horan is having a blast during his first time as a coach on The Voice Season 23. However, there are some parts of the job that he doesn’t like. Here’s what he said is “so terrible” about being a coach.

Niall Horan is a new coach on ‘The Voice’ Season 23

Horan and Chance the Rapper are the newest additions to the rotation of coaches. They join veterans Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton on The Voice Season 23.

For those who are unfamiliar with Horan, he got his start on The X Factor in 2010 as a member of the boy band One Direction. The group broke up in 2016, but Horan launched a solo career soon after. The Irish singer-songwriter now has two albums under his belt, with a third album arriving later this year.

Niall Horan shared his least favorite parts about coaching on ‘The Voice’

Now, Niall Horan is using his experience in competing on The X Factor and building a solo career to coach a team of hopeful artists on The Voice. NBC filmed a portion of season 23 last year, giving Horan his first taste of the coach life. He spoke about how much fun he’s been having in a recent interview with Bru on Audacy Check In.

“I really enjoyed it. I had so much fun doing them, like the early part of the show’s so fun,” he said.

The Voice Season 23 is broken down into five stages: Blind Auditions, Battles, Knockouts, Playoffs, and Live Shows. During the Blinds, the coaches listen to artists and build their teams. Then, things get more challenging for the coaches, as they must eliminate their own team members during the Battles, Knockouts, and Playoffs.

“The rest of it is hard, to make decisions, people have to go home,” Horan said of the elimination process. “Having been on a show like that, it’s just, watching their little faces when you’re going, ‘OK, you have to go home.’ It’s just like, it’s so terrible. … The only thing I don’t like about it is the power that I have.”

Horan is using never-before-seen tactics to build his team

Fans of The Voice got to see Horan in his red chair for the first time during the season 23 premiere on March 6. He had a somewhat rough start in the Blind Auditions, as none of the artists were choosing him as a coach. Then, he gained his first teammate by doing something a bit drastic and never-before-seen.

Oklahoma singer Ross Clayton took to The Voice stage to audition with Keith Urban’s “Blue Ain’t Your Color.” All four coaches loved him and turned their chairs. Fed up with Clarkson, Shelton, and Chance, Horan jumped from his seat to give his pitch to Clayton “with some privacy.” He then pressed the other coaches’ buttons to turn their chairs away from Clayton, causing everyone to laugh and wonder how he did that.

Horan even went as far as getting down on one knee and begging Clayton to join his team. And it worked.

Horan spoke to Bru about the type of people he looked for on The Voice.

“You basically go for someone you feel you can actually help, and it’s not just for the TV show,” he said. “So my favorite type of music is like singer-songwriter, someone with a unique tone that actually gives you chills, and that’s what I was waiting for. We see nearly 100 people and you just have to pick your moments while trying to accumulate a team.”

New episodes of The Voice Season 23 air on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. Next-day streaming is also available on Peacock.