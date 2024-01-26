Miranda Lambert's husband, Brendan McLoughlin, isn't afraid to call her out when necessary. Here's what she said about his 'truth-teller' ways.

Country music star Miranda Lambert is known for her high-profile marriage and divorce from Blake Shelton. But she later remarried after experiencing love at first sight. Just three months after meeting, Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, tied the knot. And she recently explained how he’s a “truth-teller” who will call her out when necessary.

Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton were married from 2011 to 2015. While the country stars appeared to be perfect for each other, there was obvious trouble in paradise. Shelton later married No Doubt frontwoman Gwen Stefani, and Lambert moved on with Brendan McLoughlin in 2018 when he was working security for her show.

Lambert learned a lot from her previous marriage. When it came to her marriage to McLoughlin, she aimed for more privacy.

“I was married before, and it was a huge wedding and everything was very public. So was my divorce,” Lambert told People, referring to Shelton. “I learned then that it’s not for everybody else. This is my actual life. With Brendan, I made it a point to keep it as private as I could for as long as I could.”

In January 2024, Lambert gave more insights into her marriage dynamic. “My mom is more like a hype girl; my husband tells me the truth,” Lambert said on the Tamron Hall Show. “He gives me harsh reality, and I love it. As I say, he likes to call me on my s***, which I love. Everybody needs somebody in their life that’s, like, a truth-teller. He’s very New York about it.”

Brendan McLoughlin once mentioned the ‘rough patches’ he and his superstar wife experience

Miranda Lambert adores her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, but marriage isn’t always easy. The couple spoke to Entertainment Tonight about married life.

“It’s been awesome,” Lambert said after four years of marriage to McLoughlin.

“It’s been great — it’s been easy!” McLoughlin added.

“It can be fun,” Lambert added. “Not every day, all day, but most days.”

“There are always rough patches, but, it works,” he noted. “That’s what makes it fun.”

Despite the rough patches, Lambert once said that the secret to her healthy marriage is how she and her husband communicate. “I think it’s communication,” she told People. “There’s a romance about just being open and talking through things. It provides intimacy, so it’s important to me.”

She’s ready to take on 40 despite her husband’s much younger age

Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan Loughlin, have a nine-year age gap. While speaking to Tamron Hall, Lambert said she feels “excited” to enter her 40s even though her husband is just 31.

“I feel excited,” Lambert shared. “Everyone who’s 40 or above has told me it’s the best decade. So, I guess I’m just more open now to whatever’s supposed to come my way. Just a little more aware and less tunnel vision. Because, luckily, I’ve reached a lot of my goals, so now I can be more free.”

“I feel like this decade is going to be about trying new things, trying things that scare me, chilling out a lot,” the country star added. ” … I traveled here with my Crockpot. So, this is 40.”

