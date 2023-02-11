Miranda Lambert Says Marriage to Brendan McLoughlin Is Fun Most of the Time, but ‘Not Every Day, All Day’

Country music star Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, stepped out for date night at the 2023 Grammy Awards. And while there, they discussed how they felt about being in their marriage after recently celebrating their fourth year together.

Lambert explained why she’s happy McLoughlin shares his shirtless pictures with the world, but she also revealed their marriage isn’t fun “every day, all day,” despite how she feels about his physique.

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin | Bryan Steffy/WireImage

Miranda Lambert discusses her marriage to Brendan McLoughlin, and his many shirtless pictures

On the red carpet at the 2023 Grammys, Lambert gushed to Entertainment Tonight about McLoughlin, or more specifically, his body (via Mixible). She said she’s happy to share shirtless pictures of him on her social media accounts and even offered, “You’re welcome.”

“I told him he was given this, and he needs to share with the world,” she confessed, gesturing to his body.

At the annual Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala, Lambert went into a little more detail while talking to Fox News Digital. “I told him, I operate in my gift. I’m a singer-songwriter … I believe that my job, given my gift, is take songs to the people, so if you’re given this gift you should take that to the people,” she explained.

Miranda Lambert said marriage to Brendan McLoughlin has been ‘awesome,’ even though not always fun

Celebrating 4 years married today with my main squeeze ??

Happy anniversary babe! You are the best.

(Y’all are welcome for the last two pics) ?? pic.twitter.com/pInXJmbhsn — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) January 26, 2023

Lambert and McLoughlin have had a “Hallmark movie” marriage for four years as of January 2023, which she marked on Instagram and Twitter with a sweet message for her “main squeeze.”

She captioned the post, which included more shirtless pictures of McLoughlin, “Happy anniversary, babe! You are the best.”

“Y’all are welcome for the last two pics,” she added.

Regarding the state of their marriage, she told Entertainment Tonight, “It’s been awesome,” and he added, “It’s been easy.”

“It can be fun,” she declared. “Not every day, all day, but most days.”

McLoughlin concluded, “There’s always rough patches, but it works.”

Miranda Lambert was in a ‘sad time’ before her marriage to Brendan McLoughlin

Lambert was previously married to Blake Shelton, and the process of having a marriage implode in the public eye leading up to their divorce in 2015 was something she was unprepared for.

As reported by People, Lambert opened up to a crowd at a stop on her tour, revealing meeting McLoughlin and then marrying him in 2019 turned things around for her. She said, “Lucky for me, I’m no longer in a sad time in my life. Thank you to my sweet husband — from Staten Island, by the way!”

The famous animal lover added, “So even though I’m not sad anymore thanks to Brendan my husband, I still love a sad country song with all my heart …”

Of course, that’s not all one-sided love. McLoughlin wrote to Lambert in an Instagram post for her birthday, “It’s always an honor to be called your husband. You’re the most beautiful person inside and out.”

“You have the biggest heart and show it [every day] through your love for others and animals,” he told her. “Can’t wait to celebrate many more.”