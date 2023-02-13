Miranda Lambert Reveals the Secret to Her Happy Marriage With Husband Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin have been married since 2019. The couple recently attended the 2023 Grammy Awards together. While at the Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala, Lambert was interviewed by People Magazine about her relationship with McLoughlin.

Miranda Lambert thinks she and Brendan McLoughlin have good ‘communication’

At the Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala, Lambert spoke to People Magazine while on the red carpet. During the red carpet interview, Lambert was asked about what keeps her relationship with McLoughlin so stable.

“I think it’s communication,” Lambert said. “There’s a romance about just being open and talking through things. It provides intimacy, so it’s important to me.”

While McLoughlin and Lambert are not extremely private like some celebrity couples, they do not share every aspect of their relationship on social media. However, Lambert admitted she does like to share shirtless photos of McLoughlin online.

“We don’t post that much, we’re really bad at it, but we’re trying to get better. If you look like that, you got to share your gift,” Lambert told People Magazine.

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin met in 2018

Lambert and McLoughlin first met in 2018 when Lambert appeared on Good Morning America with Pistol Annies. At the morning talk show, McLoughlin was working security as he was an officer with the New York Police Department at the time.

The two married a few months later in January 2019 in a private ceremony. In an interview with People Magazine, Lambert explained why she kept her wedding under wraps.

“I was married before, and it was a huge wedding and everything was very public. So was my divorce,” Lambert shared. “I learned then that it’s not for everybody else. This is my actual life. With Brendan, I made it a point to keep it as private as I could for as long as I could.”

Before marrying McLoughlin, Lambert was married to country singer Blake Shelton. Lambert and Shelton divorced in 2015.

The married couple live on a farm together

Outside of her work in country music, Lambert is known for her love of animals. The singer has multiple dogs, cats, horses, chickens, and other farm animals.

After getting together with Lambert, McLoughlin left New York City and moved to Tennessee to be with her.

“I want to be open about how happy we are… I just don’t give two s***s about people’s opinion of me, my marriage, my music or anything else. I just care that I’m being me. He jumped right into this lifestyle — there’s a learning curve taking a New Yorker straight to the woods — but it was a big laugh,” Lambert told People Magazine in an interview.

In addition to adjusting to living on a farm with Lambert, McLoughlin has also helped Lambert rescue animals. While traveling together in 2020, McLoughlin spotted a kitten and turned around so he and Lambert could rescue it.

“Two lane highway in Texas, speed limit 70. Brendan slows down and does a U-turn… Me to B: ‘why are you turning around?’ B to me: ‘there’s a kitten in the road and I knew you would kill me if I saw it and didn’t stop,’” Lambert wrote on Instagram. “Well I guess the rescue ways are rubbing off on him.”

Lambert went on to name the kitten Tequila Sunrise.