Miranda Lambert Reacts to Husband Brendan McLoughlin’s Scary Accident at Their House

Miranda Lambert’s husband, Brendan McLoughlin, had a close call recently. The former NYPD officer shared with fans that he took a tumble outside their house in a scary incident. Lambert didn’t hesitate to reveal her thoughts on the accident.

Miranda Lambert reacts to Brendan McLoughlin’s fall outside their home

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin attend the 2023 Grammy Awards | John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

On Februrary 1, McLoughlin shared a video of himself falling outside their house.

The video — which looks to have been captured by a security camera — shows McLoughlin walking down the front stairs before slipping on an icy step. He falls hard onto his backside and slides all the way to the bottom. McLoughlin quickly regains his footing but remains stooped over for a while, composing himself. He moans, utters a profanity, and hollers, “Whoo!” before slowly walking to his pickup truck.

“I feel like I need to post this to give everyone a good laugh,” McLoughlin wrote on Instagram along with a cry-laughing emoji.

Lambert also joked about the incident. She responded by pointing out one of the noises McLoughlin made after the fall.

“It’s the whistle at the end for me,” the country star wrote with a laughing emoji and a red heart emoji.

She also shared McLoughlin’s video in her Instagram Stories.

The couple attended the Grammy Awards days after his accident

2023 Grammys: Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin Have Us Actin' Up https://t.co/GGlg2Dl30N — E! News (@enews) February 7, 2023

Fortunately, McLoughlin doesn’t appear to have sustaned serious injuries in the ordeal. Several days later, he joined his wife at the Grammy Awards show.

It marked McLoughlin’s second Grammys appearance with Lambert. They previously attended the event together in 2021.

Lambert was nominated for four golden gramophones this year, including Best Country Album for Palomino and Best Country Song for “If I Was A Cowboy.” During her career, the “Geraldene” singer has won three Grammys and over two dozen nominations.

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin have been married since 2019

Lambert was famously married to fellow country music star Blake Shelton from 2011 to 2015.

Four years later, in 2019, Lambert surprised fans by announcing her marriage to McLoughlin. The pair had met a few months earlier on the set of Good Morning America when she was playing a show with her band, the Pistol Annies, and he was doing security work.

Suddenly, Lambert became a stepmother to McLoughlin’s child from a previous relationship.

In 2020, Lambert shared a heartfelt Instagram post in honor of their first anniversary. She wrote, “I’m so happy to walk through this life with you. Thank you Brendan for making me the proudest wife and stepmom. You are the reason for all my new smile lines. I love you.”

Later that year, McLoughlin returned the love with a post for her 37th birthday.

“Not only am I thankful, but I am so proud to be able to call you my wife,” he said. “You are the most genuine and caring person I truly have ever met … You go above and beyond to make sure those around you are always happy. The list is endless of all the reasons why I love you, but there’s one that holds a special place. It is how you stay true to who you are. No matter what hurdles life has thrown in the way, you have always stayed true to your heart and that says more than you will ever know. I love you and I hope you have such an amazing birthday.”

