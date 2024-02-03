Find out what a former royal employee has said about why the Prince and Princess of Wales are so concerned with their physical appearance.

The health of certain members of the royal family became a major topic in January after it was revealed that both the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) and King Charles had medical procedures at a London hospital.

Now, someone who used to work for the royals is discussing their health as well since it’s something the family has always been very conscious of because “their image is everything.”

Former royal employee talks about how important a ‘healthy image’ is to Prince William and Kate

Kate Middleton and Prince William take part in a race during a training day for the London Marathon | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Grant Harrold was King Charles’ butler from 2004 to 2011. During his time working for the monarch, he also looked after Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate whenever they stayed at Highgrove House.

Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie he explained: “Image is everything to the royals. How they look and how healthy they are is and will always be really important to them and the Firm. They want to look good, but they do genuinely love keeping up with their fitness. It’s all about keeping their image for them. If for whatever reason they did put on weight, they would feel the pressure because all eyes are on them. They do care about their image and how they are seen in the public eye.”

Harrold continued: “I think they’re strict on themselves because of what they represent and stand for. They champion keeping healthy, and keeping fit but also keeping their minds healthy and being in a good place. Their diets are sensible, they wouldn’t overindulge in anything. I think they’re mindful of what they eat.”

King Charles’ former butler says monarch was ‘careful with his diet’ and Prince Harry was always ‘sporty’

King Charles walks in the country between Clattinger Farm and Lower Moor Farm Nature Reserve in Malmesbury, England | Pool/Anwar Hussein Collection/Getty Images

But it’s not just William and Kate, Harrold revealed that some other royals including King Charles were strict with their diets.

“King Charles has always been very careful with his diet,” Harrold said. “I haven’t seen him run, but he goes walking a lot. I think that’s his way of keeping fit. He’s always walking. He will have an exercise regime himself and he’s very keen on staying as healthy as he can. He’s not as healthy and fit as he used to be, but he’s still in good health and does what he can to keep it that way.”

As for former working royal Prince Harry, Harrold remembered that he was brought up very active.

Prince Harry warms up for a cricket match at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground during visit to Saint Lucia | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

“Harry was always sporty and I can tell it’s been a natural enjoyment of his throughout his life as well as his upbringing. He would go swimming and play rugby, football, and tennis,” the former butler recalled. “He was always involved in a lot of sports when he was at school. It’s what he liked.”

Harrold added: “[Harry] also had to be fit and healthy to join the army. He would have had to go through training beforehand and throughout. But what I did notice is that after the army, William and Harry bulked up a lot. These skinny boys were now men. Harry has always had a good physique and he took pride in that. He was happy with his image and the way he looked.”