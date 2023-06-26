Sarah Ferguson recorded an episode of her 'Tea Talks' podcast before undergoing a single mastectomy from which she's now reportedly recovering.

Sarah Ferguson is opening up about her cancer diagnosis on Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah. After a spokesperson announced her diagnosis, the Duchess of York discussed how she’s approaching it in a pre-recorded podcast episode.

Sarah Ferguson’s breast cancer diagnosis announcement on June 25

Sarah Ferguson | Jo Hale/WireImage

The Duchess of York shared her breast cancer diagnosis on June 25 via a representative, who said it happened after a routine mammogram. Ferguson “was advised she needed to undergo surgery, which has taken place successfully,” the rep told BBC News.

“The Duchess is receiving the best medical care,” the rep said, noting doctors gave Ferguson a “good” prognosis.

The 63-year-old reportedly underwent a single mastectomy in the days prior to the June 25 announcement at King Edward VII’s Hospital in London, England, after being “symptom-free.” According to her rep, she’s now recovering in Windsor, England, where she lives with her ex-husband Prince Andrew at the Royal Lodge.

“The Duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days,” Ferguson’s rep added, noting the author’s “also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness.”

Sarah is looking at her cancer diagnosis as an opportunity to ‘nurture’ herself

In the Tea Talks June 26 episode titled, “Renewed perspective and the beginning of a journey,” Ferguson discussed her cancer diagnosis. She and her co-host, Sarah Thomson, reportedly recorded the episode one day before Ferguson’s surgery.

In the 36-minute episode, Ferguson confessed that although she felt somewhat concerned about undergoing surgery, she chose to view it as an opportunity.

“I’m taking this as a real gift for me to change my life,” she said. “To nurture myself, to stop trying to fix everyone else.”



“I think: ‘You’re going to take yourself seriously now, Sarah,’” she continued. “I’m taking myself seriously. I’m going to understand it, get super fit, super strong, really understand what it was that really caused this one little shadow [and] look at it straight on.”

The mother of two went on to say this part of her “journey” is a chance at a long-time dream.

“If you tie it in with my journey, if you look at the journey of ‘Sarah,’ this Sarah,” she continued. “Every single thing is another facet of forming my own character.”

“But for this one,” she added, “it feels now as though it’s allowing me to truly go into what I’ve always wanted, which is to be super fit: mind, body, and soul.”

Sarah Ferguson said on ‘Tea Talks’ that ‘it’s very important’ she discuss her cancer diagnosis

Elsewhere on Tea Talks, Ferguson explained the reasoning behind going public with her cancer diagnosis publicly.

“It’s very important that I speak about it,” she told her co-host. Ferguson continued, highlighting the importance of testing, especially considering she’d had no symptoms.

“I am telling people out there,” she continued. “Because I want every single person that is listening to this podcast to go and get checked. Go and get screened. Go and do it.”