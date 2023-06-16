During the June 14 episode of her 'Tea Talks' podcast Sarah Ferguson shared how she, yet again, found herself in a local store about her grandkids fought over a toy.

Sarah Ferguson’s opening up about life as a grandmother. What the Duchess of York had to say on her new podcast about settling a squabble between Princess Beatrice’s daughter and Princess Eugenie’s son during an “incredible weekend” with her family.

Sarah Ferguson’s ‘incredible weekend’ with Beatrice, Eugenie, and her grandchildren

Princess Beatrice, Sarah Ferguson, and Princess Eugenie | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

On the June 14 episode of her Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah podcast, Ferguson shared what she did over the weekend. The mother of two told her co-cost entrepreneur Sarah Thomson she’d been “very lucky” to spend time with her family.

“So my grandchildren had the most incredible weekend,” Ferguson said. “I was very lucky, I had everybody in.”

That included both of her daughters, their respective husbands, Edo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank, as well as the couples’ children.

Ferguson currently lives at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, England, with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York. Meanwhile, King Charles III is reportedly trying to get his 63-year-old brother to move out of his longtime home.

Ferguson went on to explain everything she did to make the experience more enjoyable despite the high temperatures in England.

“The first thing is to make sure that there’s a paddling pool with a palm tree coming out of it which spouts water,” she said. The historical romance author hit a snag during set-up only to discover it didn’t work correctly so she had to “immediately” go to the nearby Daniel of Windsor store for another.

Along the way, Ferguson also revealed the latest addition to the family, Eugenie’s son Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, born on May 30, already has a nickname: “Ernie.”

“Is it Ernie?” Thomson asked about the baby’s nickname, to which Ferguson replied: “Yeah, it’s Ernie.”

Sarah ‘immediately’ bought another lawnmower bubble toy after Beatrice’s daughter Sienna and Eugenie’s son August argued

The Duchess of York continued, recalling how Eugenie’s 2-year-old son, August Brooksbank, and his 1-year-old cousin, Sienna Mapelli Mozzi, had trouble sharing.

“Of course, August thinks it’s his lawnmower,” Ferguson said. “So Sienna comes down and says, ‘No, no it’s my lawnmower.’ And, between the two of them, we have fisticuffs.”

The 63-year-old continued, saying she settled the issue by rushing off to the store once more.

“I immediately am in Daniel of Windsor again buying another lawnmower,” Ferguson said, noting she bought the second bubble lawnmower specifically for Beatrice’s daughter.

Sarah Ferguson also built a ‘fantastic’ sandcastle for Beatrice and Eugenie’s kids

The Duchess of York added to the fun with another addition to the “incredible weekend” at the Royal Lodge, where she lives with Prince Andrew. Sarah told Tea Talks listeners she also built a “fantastic” sandcastle.

“I managed to get a bucket in the shape of a castle and make a sandcastle,” she said. However, it didn’t last long. The sandcastle got “knocked down in five seconds.”

Ice cream — Mini Magnums — rounded out the fun family day. “I wish I had been there! Sounds great fun,” Thomson said with a laugh.

A new episode of Tea Talks drops weekly.