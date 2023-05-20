If You Thought Prince Harry and Meghan Spilled a Lot of Royal Secrets Sarah Ferguson Could Divulge a ‘Whole Vault’

Sarah Ferguson is taking a page out of Meghan Markle’s book with the launch of her new podcast. Prince Andrew’s ex-wife, who authored several books and produced the film titled The Young Victoria, is adding podcast host to her resume. Sarah’s new podcast is called Tea Talks and as the title suggests, the duchess will be spilling the tea on her life.

Now many royal watchers are wondering just what she’ll reveal because as one commentator put it, Sarah has “a whole vault” of royal secrets.

Sarah Ferguson, who has a whole vault of royal secrets she could spill on her podcast, arrives at the U.K. premiere of Marlowe | Jo Hale/WireImage

‘No topic will be off the table’ on Sarah’s podcast

The Duchess of York will co-host the weekly podcast with entrepreneur Sarah Jane Thomson and took to Twitter to share the news writing: “It’s about time we spilled the tea … our brand new podcast Tea Talks with the Duchess & Sarah is out next week on all streaming platforms.”

According to a description of the podcast, “With a cup of tea in hand each week you’ll hear about the week’s hot topics, as the hosts share their thoughts and perspectives on everyday issues. The duo will also be joined by special guests and share personal insights to listeners’ dilemmas. These two great friends will approach everything with infectious enthusiasm and a healthy dose of humor. The duchess and Sarah promise to leave no stone unturned, and no biscuit un-dunked.”

A synopsis for the program also promises that Sarah will “spill the tea on the roller coaster of her life” and “no topic is off the table.”

Sarah Ferguson speaking on the set of ‘The View’ | Sarah Ferguson speaking on the set of The View

Commentator says the duchess has a ‘whole vault’ of secrets she can divulge

Christine Ross and Christina Garibaldi who hosts their own podcast Royally Us said they can’t wait for Tea Talk to drop as they are very interested in what the duchess has to say because Meghan and Harry may have just scratched the surface as Fergie has a “whole vault” of royal secrets.

“I can’t wait for this. Give me all the royal tea that I can possibly handle,” Ross said. “I’m sure she has a lot to say. I’m sure she has a whole vault of things that she can divulge. Only time will tell if she will spill.”

Garibaldi agreed, saying that Fergie has an entire book of secrets about the royal family she could put out there.

“She could literally write a book. She’s hiding a lot of secrets,” Garibaldi opined.

The difference between what Sarah may reveal and what the Sussexes have

Oprah Winfrey sitting across from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as she interviews them for CBS special | Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Images

The difference between what Meghan and Harry have revealed about the royal family and what Sarah may reveal is that Fergie is not out for blood. She has been trying to stay in the good graces of the family after the late Queen Elizabeth II brought her back into the royal fold a few years back.

It’s also in the Duchess of York’s best interest not to make waves with anyone in the Firm since they are several reports that King Charles wants Prince Andrew to vacate Royal Lodge, which is where Sarah also lives.