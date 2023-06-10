Royal ‘Backup’ Beatrice and Eugenie Being Able to ‘Rehabilitate’ Father Prince Andrew’s ‘Image’ Dubbed Unlikely

Prince Andrew could get help from his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, to improve his public image. However, a royal author thinks if that were to happen the Duke of York’s children would ultimately be unsuccessful.

Royal family ‘backup team’ members Beatrice and Eugenie don’t have enough clout to ‘rehabilitate’ their father’s image

Princess Eugenie, Prince Andrew, and Princess Beatrice | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

According to royal biographer Andrew Lownie, Beatrice, 34, and Eugenie, 33, have the potential to be a “neat way” to “rehabilitate” Andrew (via Express).

Although the Traitor King author believes Beatrice and Eugenie’s help could only go so far, considering their relatively lower place in the line of succession (they’re currently no. 9 and no. 11, respectively) and where they’re at in their personal lives.

Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, became parents of two on May 30, 2023, with the birth of their son, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank. Meanwhile, Beatrice has two children of her own; a 7-year-old stepson, Christopher Woolf “Wolfie” Mapelli Mozzi, and a 1-year-old daughter, Sienna.

“The feeling is the sins of the father shouldn’t affect the children,” Lownie continued. “But neither Eugenie nor Beatrice have the popularity of [Sophie] the Duchess of Edinburgh or her daughter [Lady Louise]. They will be seen as a backup team.”

“They have young families and, although I suspect they are keen to stay within the royal fold, I think the time they can give to royal duties will be limited,” the author said. “That said, it would be a neat way back to rehabilitating Andrew.”

Andrew’s daughters as well as his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson have continued to support him in the wake of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal which culminated in a disastrous 2019 TV interview and the removal of his HRH title and patronages.

There are other ways for Prince Andrew to improve his image beyond Beatrice and Eugenie

Prince Andrew and Princess Eugenie | Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Beatrice and Eugenie aren’t Andrew’s only hope for rehabbing his public image and re-entering the “royal fold.” Another, albeit “unlikely” option, is, according to Lownie, for Andrew to improve his image on his own via positive work.

A more radical way to overhaul his image would be speaking out publicly. That could mean legally i.e., a lawsuit, in print i.e., a book, or on TV i.e., another interview. However, the aforementioned options would be, per the author, “disastrous.”

So where does that leave Andrew and his public image? Where he is now in the “most likely” option, staying in the shadows save for the occasional royal family event such as King Charles III’s coronation.

King Charles wants to bring Andrew back to ‘private’ royal family life, not ‘public’

Queen Camilla, King Charles III, Princess Anne, and Prince Andrew | Mark Kerrison/In Pictures via Getty Images

Going back to public life isn’t part of the king’s plan for his 63-year-old brother, commentator Sarah Robertson told GB News.

“It’s been mooted that Prince Andrew is going to copy his nephew and write his own tell-all memoir,” Robertson said, referencing Prince Harry’s Spare memoir.

“Apparently, this is not the case. I’ve been told Andrew is standing behind his brother. And Charles is using the coronation as an opportunity to bring the family back together,” the commentator continued.

“He wants to bring Andrew back into the fold but in a private capacity, not a public capacity,” Robertson added. “In gratitude, Andrew isn’t going to be doing a tell-all. We’re going to see him stay quiet for the foreseeable [future].”

Attempts at rehabbing his image aside, Andrew’s Newsnight interview will be back in the spotlight with the Netflix drama SCOOP.