Beatrice and Eugenie’s Body Language Hints at a ‘Pronounced Divide’ With Zara and Louise

Among Queen Elizabeth II’s grandchildren are four granddaughters; Zara Tindall, 41, Princess Beatrice, 34, Princess Eugenie, 32, and Lady Louise Windsor, 19. According to a body language expert, there’s a major “divide” between them thanks to their different “lifestyles.”

Expert says Zara Tindall and Lady Louise are ‘country’ while Beatrice and Eugenie are ‘town’

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Country and city are the two categories the late monarch’s granddaughters fall in, according to body language expert Judi James.

“There is a very large, pronounced divide between the behaviour [sic], styling and body language of the late queen’s granddaughters,” she said (via Express).

Zara and Louise, the expert shared, “appear to have embraced a country lifestyle that includes a shared passion for horses.” Both are “skilled competitors as well as avid race-goers like their late grandmother.”

“Meanwhile, Beatrice and Eugenie’s lifestyles have been very typically town-based socialites,” she said. They work with “charities and art galleries” and have a “love of attending the big London parties and events with their mother [Sarah Ferguson].”

The Duchess of York’s influence on Beatrice and Eugenie seems to extend to clothing, another difference between the queen’s granddaughters.

“Both girls have always adopted their mother’s love of high-impact, ‘statement’ dressing,” James said. In contrast, Zara prefers “casual, stylish but accessible fashions” while Louise is “very much a tweeds and jeans girl.”

Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughters’ typical body language ranges from ‘sassy’ and ‘spontaneous’ to ‘Jane Austen’

Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor, Viscount Severn, Zara Tindall, and Peter Phillips |

Zara comes across as “confident” and “spontaneous,” the expert said. The mother of three’s “playful-looking body language can often make her look like the sassy heroine.” In comparison, Beatrice and Eugenie have “always looked far more Jane Austen.”

“They are often mirrored like twins, showing signs of sisterly affection to one another but a sense of diffidence and wariness to the rest of the world,” she explained. “Their poses have always suggested they fed off one another for support and confidence,” with marriage and motherhood slightly shifting the dynamic to “show each developing individual signals of raised confidence and independence.”

Zara, Beatrice, Eugenie, and Louise all exhibit ‘maternal influence’ in their body language

Zara Tindall, Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie, Princess Anne, Princess Beatrice, and Sir Timothy Laurence | Tolga Akmen – WPA Pool/Getty Images

They might live in the city or the country and dress differently, but the queen’s granddaughters appear to have something in common in their body language. According to James, Zara, Beatrice, Eugenie, and Louise show signs of “maternal influence.”

“The maternal influence seems strong in all four women’s body language,” she said. “Zara has inherited her mother [Princess]Anne’s signals of straightforward confidence and added a sense of informal fun that we don’t normally glimpse much from Anne in her public life.”

“Meanwhile, Louise has inherited [Countess of Wessex] Sophie’s rather quieter look of professionalism and emotional intelligence,” James continued.

As for Beatrice and Eugenie, James called their mother, Sarah, a “hugely influential factor” in how they carry themselves. “Fergie has always been a hugely influential factor in her daughters’ lives and styling, and it’s this that has probably taken her girls away from the traditionally royal horsey lifestyle.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.