Body Language Expert Says There Was ‘No Logical Reason’ for Prince William’s ‘Rude’ Comment to Kate Middleton at the Jordan Royal Wedding

Apparently, Prince William wasn’t at his best when he and Kate Middleton were guests at the royal wedding in Jordan. According to a body language expert, the Prince of Wales treated the Princess of Wales like a “naughty child.”

William appeared to tell Kate to finish her conversation with the Jordan royal wedding bride Rajwa Al-Saif

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Alberto Pezzali – WPA Pool / Getty Images

On June 1, 2023, the Prince and Princess of Wales headed to Jordan for the royal wedding of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and Saudi architect Rajwa Al-Saif. There they greeted the bride and groom in a receiving line with other guests trailing behind them.

A harmless royal wedding moment, right? Not exactly. William’s since come under fire for seemingly telling Kate to “chop chop” in an apparent effort to get her to end her conversation with Al-Saif.

In a video published by the Mail Online, the Prince and Princess of Wales greeted the couple. William stepped away while Kate continued talking with the bride.

“Chop chop,” William appeared to say to his wife, per the outlet.

Kate made the conversation last only ‘a few seconds’ longer at the Jordan royal family wedding

William seemingly telling Kate to “chop chop” proved to be a head-scratcher for body language expert Judi James. Analyzing footage from the Jordan royal wedding, James didn’t see any reason for the Prince of Wales’ behavior.

“This is not one of [William’s] finest moments when it comes to either body language or words,” James told Express. “While he has clearly moved on from the meet and greet with the bride and groom, Kate stands talking to the bride in an animated and very friendly way.”

“She is not causing a ‘log jam’ [by] holding up the queue,” James continued. “And the next guests are still talking to the groom. So there appears to be no logical reason for William to hurry his wife along, especially as she only adds a few seconds to the conversation.”

“Whether he says ‘chop chop,’ his hand gesture alone is bad enough, with a winding gesture that would normally imply that time is running out,” she added.

William could’ve discretely told Kate to end the conversation at the Jordan royal family wedding sans any ‘obvious impatience’

“It has to be said that his behavior is overly dominant here,” James said of William. The father of three’s “critical parent behavior” put Kate “firmly in the implied role of [a] naughty child.”

The body language expert went on to call William’s comment “rude,” noting he could’ve just as easily done something else.

“He could have walked back to stand beside his wife and used a subtle tie sign, like a small pat of the waist or back,” James said.

“Most couples have subtle rituals that they use to communicate silently in public that don’t entail any obvious impatience, and the Waleses are normally very adept at these techniques,” she concluded.

William and Kate were also seen chatting with the groom’s parents, King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, upon arriving at Zahran Palace.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.